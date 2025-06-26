Sheik Sani Yahaya Jingir has warned President Tinubu against dropping Vice President Shettima in 2027

The Islamic cleric alleged that selfish actors within and outside APC are fuelling division between Tinubu and Shettima for personal gain

Jingir urged Tinubu to ignore calls to remove Shettima, labelling those pushing for it as "enemies of progress" amid rising political speculation

Jos, Plateau state – A prominent Islamic scholar and Northern elder, Sheik Sani Yahaya Jingir, has warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to drop Vice President Kashim Shettima ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Support hinged on joint ticket says Jingir

Speaking during a religious gathering at the Yantaya Mosque in Jos, Plateau state, Sheik Jingir, who is the National Chairman of the Ulam’u Council of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’a Wa’ikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS), stated clearly that his support for Tinubu in 2027 is contingent on Shettima remaining his running mate.

“I supported the Tinubu-Shettima ticket in 2023 without taking anything from them. If President Tinubu decides to drop Shettima, I will not support that move," he said.

Jingir: People against Tinubu, Shettima are selfish

The cleric alleged that certain individuals within and outside the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were sowing discord between Tinubu and Shettima for selfish reasons, Daily Trust reported.

“I have learnt that some unpatriotic people are trying to destroy the relationship between Tinubu and Shettima to pursue their own hidden agenda. This is not good for the country,” Sheik Jingir said.

He added that despite his personal closeness to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, he chose to back Tinubu and Shettima because of their promise to work together and deliver good governance.

Tinubu urged to resist divisive pressure

Dismissing rumours of tension between the president and his deputy, the religious leader attributed the speculation to political mischief makers.

He described those calling for Shettima's removal as "enemies of progress" and urged Tinubu not to heed their advice, Vanguard reported.

“Those agitating for Shettima’s replacement do not mean well. They are not helping the country. President Tinubu should not allow himself to be misled by them,” he added.

The statement comes amid growing speculation within political circles that the vice president’s position could be reconsidered ahead of the next general election.

