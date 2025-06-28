A kindhearted son who promised his mother to complete her unfinished building project fulfilled his word

The man spent millions of naira to get wood, POP materials, tiles, windows, and lighting to make the house look modern

According to him, he dedicated his resources towards the house even as he was yet to have his building

A young Nigerian man who has become successful remembered the promise he made to his mother.

Before the son became rich, his mother was able to build a house without plastering, a ceiling, or windows.

The man hopes to build his house before 2025 ends. Photo source: @skidoo6570

Source: TikTok

Cement plastering and POP

He (@skidoo6570) promised his mother he would finish her house to taste, and he did exactly that. He made a video to show how much he transformed her house.

The man said he did that even before considering building a house for himself. He bought wood to replace the old logging for the installation of a POP ceiling.

The man also got tonnes of sand for wall plastering. He bought packs of tiles for flooring, spending millions of naira.

The woman's son is happy to fulfill his promise. Photo source: @skidoo6570

Source: TikTok

Interior decor style for home

The son also installed expensive lighting in the house, further adding to the interior decor of the house.

Many people praised him for transforming his mother's house. According to the caption on his video, he believed he would still build his house before 2025 ends.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

I’ll heal said:

"Bros GOD bless u for doing this for her u never lack money we never Dry in ur hand, amen congratulations, more wins."

Sarz said:

"God bless you for being so thoughtful enough to put her first before yourself and any other lady. When e sup them go run but mama go stay no matter what."

@Nonny said:

"God I hope u are seeing this pls run am for me too make my mama smile too make I use this sound. Congratulations dear."

KHADIJAH said:

"Congratulations I pray when it my own time I will build complete house not unfinished amen."

TEMMY said:

"Ur children will also do more than this for you ijn thanks for making her smile. I will also do this for my mum by God’s grace."

Pretty Modupe said:

"God will continue to bless you more as you did this for Your Mummy."

Bruce young said:

"More wins bro surely u go must get ur own before this year end believe."

baby kristo said:

"On behalf of your mum, I say thank you, may God bless you and amen to your prayers."

Itz smart said:

"Congratulations bro this is just the beginning dear wishing you more success in life."

Lady rents better house for parents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady transformed her poor parents' lives with her wealth. The grateful daughter moved her parents out of the trenches to her new home to give them the comfort they had never enjoyed.

The lady captioned her video "Finally moved my parents to a new house" to show that she had always wanted to do just that.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng