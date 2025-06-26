The church building is used for worship service or other religious activities in the Christianity faith all around the world

These church buildings and cathedrals come in different shape, design, type and size for the specific purpose of worshipping God

In this article, Legit.ng highlights the largest churches and cathedrals in the world by their Interior Area

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The church building is an important part of the Christian religion across the world.

It is a place where Christians gather at different times of the day for worship services or other religious activities.

St. Peter’s Basilica top list of largest churches, cathedrals in the world. Photo credit: @BP_Chua

Source: Twitter

The church buildings vary greatly in type and size according to design, population, location, etc.

Top 10 Largest Churches in the World

The term “largest” can be the largest in terms of indoor seating capacity, interior floor area, building height, exterior grounds, or weekly attendance.

In this article, Legit.ng will focus on the Largest Churches in the World by Interior Area according to World Population Review.

St. Peter’s Basilica (Vatican City) — 15,160

St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City is the largest church in the world by interior area.

It was constructed over 120 years, from 1506 to 1626, with an interior area of 15,160 m², an exterior area of 21,095 m², and a visitor capacity of 60,000 people.

Cathedral Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady Aparecida (Aparecida, Brazil) — 12,000

The is the second-largest Catholic church in terms of interior area and can accommodate 45,000 worshippers.

The cathedral is 12,000 m² on the inside and 18,331 m² on the outside, with a parking area that can hold 4,000 buses and 6,000 cars.

Cathedral of St. John the Divine (New York, NY) — 11,200

11,200 interior area, 8,600 visitor capacity, it belongs to the Anglican (Episcopal Church in the U.S.)

Basilica of Our Lady of Licheń (Licheń Stary, Poland) — 10,090

It is in the city of Licheń Stary, 1994-2004

Milan Cathedral (Milan, Italy) — 10,000

10,000, 40, 000, built from 1386–1965, and it’s a Catholic church

Seville Cathedral (Seville, Spain) — 9,800

Basilica of the Holy Trinity (Fátima, Portugal) — 8,700

Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls (Rome, Italy) — 8,515

Liverpool Cathedral (Liverpool, England) — 8,400

Basilica Cathedral of Our Lady of the Pillar (Zaragoza, Spain) — 8,318

However, it is important to note that the Yoido Full Gospel (Seoul, South Korea) has the largest exterior area.

When it comes to the exterior area, Yoido Full Gospel is the largest church in the world, spanning over 44,000 m².

Top 15 biggest churches in Nigeria

Recall that Nigeria is among the most religious countries in the world. There are several mosques, churches, shrines, and much more on almost every street in the country.

You can count over 15 churches in a single street in major cities such as Abuja and Lagos.

Despite the many churches in Nigeria, only a few have stood out in branches, popularity, and total membership. Which is the biggest church in Nigeria?

Biggest church in the world

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that there are many churches worldwide, with many built decades ago and still standing.

The biggest churches in the world are not only large in physical size but carry massive cultural and historical significance.

They are eye-catching and made in unique designs. What is the biggest church in the world?

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng