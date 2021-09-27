Some residents in Edo state have reacted to the compulsory COVID-19 vaccination policy put in place by Governor Godwin Obaseki

The reaction was followed up by a protest from civil society organisations and students, putting to halt activities in some major streets across the state

The protesters had threatened to shut down government houses, parastatals and even corporate organisations noting that the exercise was just a warning

Benin, Edo- Some members of civil society organisations and students on Monday, September 27, took to major streets in Edo state to protest against the compulsory COVID-19 vaccination policy by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The Punch reports that the protesters, grounded vehicular movement in the metropolis, urging the government to share palliative not vaccine.

They carried placards bearing inscriptions as: ‘We need security in Edo, not vaccine’; ‘We will resist any form of executive rascality’; ‘Hunger is killing us, not COVID-19’; ‘Obaseki obey court order’; ‘My body is my right’; ‘Share COVID-19 palliative’.

The protesters also threatened to completely shut down government houses, government agencies/parastatals, corporate organisations enforcing ‘no vaccine, no entry’ policies, stressing that the protest was just a warning.

Protesters shut down Edo over compulsory vaccination of COVID-19, sends strong warning to Governor Obaseki. Photo credit: Governor Godwin Obaseki

Speaking at the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Edo state council, the coordinator of the freedom ambassador organisation, Curtis Ogbebor, said they were out to express their displeasure over the compulsory vaccination in the state.

He said:

“We have come out today to send a warning and an advice for him to urgently withdraw that enforcement order. If he refuses to withdraw that order in 48 hours, we will mobilise to shut down the economy of the state. We cannot fold our arms and watch the act of illegality happen in our state."

Also speaking on behalf of students in Edo, national public relations officer, Nigeria student and youth association, Osamudiamen Ogbidi, said students in the state reject the forceful COVID-19 vaccination, PM News also reported.

Ogbidi hinted that the protest was just a warning and that students would be mobilised to shut down the state.

Federal High Court stops Obaseki from enforcing compulsory COVID-19 vaccination order

Earlier, the proposed directive by Governor Godwin Obaseki restricting unvaccinated persons from attending mass gatherings in Edo state may have hit a brick wall.

It was reported that a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, granted an order restraining both Obaseki and the Edo government from enforcing the order.

Legit.ng gathered that Justice Stephen Dalyop Pam gave the order pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

