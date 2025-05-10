A Nigerian man has cried out on social media after seeing his daughter's Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination result

According to the heartbroken father, he personally prepared his daughter for the examination and can't believe her score

While sharing his pain on social media, he claimed that his daughter's result has an error and appealed to the board to look into it

A distraught father expressed his outrage on social media after his daughter's Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination result was released.

The father shared his stance on X, claiming that his daughter's score did not reflect her true potential.

Former teacher cries out over daughter's UTME 2025 score. Photo credit: @NoSystem images/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Dad laments over daughter's UTME score

According to the dad identified as @chukwumaPi27115 on X, his daughter had scored an aggregate of 297 in the 2024 examination but received a lower score of 155 this year.

The father, a retired teacher, revealed that he had personally prepared his daughter for the examination and was shocked by the difference in her scores.

He attributed the difference to an alleged technical error on the part of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board.

His post revealed his daughter's scores in the 2025 examination which included 39 in English, 38 in Mathematics, 41 in Physics, and 37 in Chemistry, leading to an aggregate score of 155.

Retired teacher cries out after seeing his daughter's UTME 2025 result. Photo credit: @chukwumaPi27115/X.

Source: Twitter

He challenged the examination board to investigate the matter and provide an explanation for the drastic decline in his daughter's performance.

The father further expressed his disappointment, stating that he had invested considerable time and effort into his daughter's education.

As a retired teacher, he felt that his daughter's score was not a true reflection of her abilities.

In his words:

"Please there is serious technical error with jamb this year. As a retired teacher, the result jamb sent to my daughter this morning is not her result. This devastating. Hard work rewarded this way? Compare her last year 2025. I challenge jamb to own up on their error. if jamb will set this examination 1000times, my daughter whom I taught as a teacher (has not failed before and cannot score 155 in jamb.) Let jamb explain now. The possibility of falling from 297 to 155.

"All my life as a teacher I have spent my life caring for other people's children. I personally prepared my daughter for this exam, when she is awake I'm also awake. My family is mourning, my daughter cannot be controlled. 297 in 2024 to 155 in 2025? It is your responsibility to begin to explain to Nigerians, how some candidates who scored 290,300 + are now scoring below 150. You logged of students, gave some 55 questions instead of 60 in English and you want this result to stand? Compare this 2."

Reactions as dad shares daughter's UTME result

Nigerians reacted to the post in the comments section.

Florence said:

"Have if even talk about the incomplete question jamb gave to us our English questions was 55. From no1 to no10 has no instructions only options please do sth. What’s all this. I can’t even believe my score how will I reduce from 275 to 150 how!!!"

Aliyah said:

"Please everyone, my last Utme score was 276, I practice very well gave this exam my all with the aim of getting 300, I did jamb mock and I got 319, only for me to do the real exam and they gave me 160. Please, that can never be my score, somebody help me."

Stephanie Okwara wrote:

"The same thing with my friend. She had 290 last year and then they are showing her 160. There must have been an issue somewhere. She also complained of having 55 questions in English instead of the normal 60."

Dare said:

"Brilliant students with strong academic records got unusually low UTME scores. We urge JAMB to investigate possible technical issues. Fairness and transparency are crucial."

Afolabi Kemisola added:

"My daughter prepared for this jamb for one and half years with sleepless nights. She only sleeps for less than 4 hours every night. She scored 163. She is an outstanding student, this can never be her result."

Female student rejects her 2025 UTME score

