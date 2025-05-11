eir loss to Newcastle United at St. James' Park

It was a huge and significant win for the Magpies, who have now moved to third on the table following the victory

With 63 points after 36 matches, Chelsea could move out of the fifth position should Aston Villa or Nottingham Forest win their respective matches

Chelsea have lost ground in the Champions League race to Newcastle United after the Blues were defeated at St. James' Park.

It's absolute bedlam on Sunday afternoon, May 11, with Sandro Tonali opening the scoring as early as the 2nd minute of the highly anticipated encounter.

It was Jacob Muprhy who whipped in a perfect ball to the back post from the edge of the area, and the Italian navigated his way to get on the end of it.

Levi Colwill of Chelsea reacts during the Premier League match against Newcastle United. Photo: George Wood.

Source: Getty Images

Tonali brilliantly hammered the ball into the ground, and it bounced over Robert Sanchez in goal.

It then went from bad to worse for the visitors after Nicolas Jackson was sent off. The Senegalese was initially shown a yellow card, but after a VAR review, it was upgraded to red.

Replays showed Jackson was not even looking at the ball as he jumped into Sven Botman, in what could be described as a malicious challenge with his elbow.

At half-time, Chelsea players raced straight over to John Brooks with Cole Palmer leading the charge, as they were unimpressed about Jackson's suspension, per the Daily Mail.

The Blues increased their tempo upfront in the second half as they played even better despite being one man down.

They continued to attack, and in the 62nd minute, Marc Cucurella thought he had levelled things up, but his low effort was denied by the Newcastle goalkeeper.

In the 70th minute, Newcastle had a chance to see off the game after Jacob Murphy dinked a lovely little ball over the top for Bruno Guimaraes to run onto.

Referee John Brooks shows a red card to Nicolas Jackson of Chelsea after clashing with Sven Botman of Newcastle United. Photo: George Wood.

Source: Getty Images

The Brazilian picked it up on the right-hand side of the area and just had Robert Sanchez to beat, but smashed his effort miles over.

Newcastle United would eventually get their second goal, and it came in stoppage time courtesy of a fine finish by Bruno Guimaraes.

The Spaniard had a slice of luck to kill the game as his effort took a huge deflection and dipped over Robert Sanchez. It ended; Newcastle United 2-0 Chelsea.

Following the result, Chelsea risk missing out on a Champions League spot as they remain with 63 points after 36 matches.

It opens up a chance for Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, who have 63 and 62 points respectively, as they head into their final two matches of the season, per Telegraph.

Chelsea told to sign Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea have been told to sign Nigerian international Victor Osimhen ahead of next season.

The London club have struggled to find consistency in the English Premier League under the new ownership of Todd Boehly.

Former Chelsea and Aston Villa manager Roberto Di Matteo has now recommended that the club reinforce their attack with a proven goal scorer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng