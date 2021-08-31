Court has halted the proposed policy restricting unvaccinated persons from attending mass gatherings in Edo state from September

The Edo state government had announced new measures aimed at checking the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state

In the past few weeks, Nigeria has been battling the third wave of coronavirus virus caused by the Delta variant

Rivers - The proposed directive by Governor Godwin Obaseki restricting unvaccinated persons from attending mass gatherings in Edo state may have hit a brick wall.

The Nation reports that a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers state granted an order restraining both Obaseki and the Edo government from enforcing the order.

Justice Stephen Dalyop Pam gave the order pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice, The Cable added.

In the suit filed by Charles Osaretin, against the governor and five others dated Monday, August 30, 2021, his counsel Echezona Etiaba urged the court to order the parties to maintain status quo.

COVID-19: State govt to ban unvaccinated people from going to churches, mosques and banks

Recall that Edo residents who have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine would longer be allowed access to churches, mosques, banks, and other public or private places from the second week of September 2021.

The policy was announced by the Edo state governor on Monday, August 23. The governor speaking during the launch of the second phase of the coronavirus vaccination exercise, said the measure was necessary to protect residents of the state.

Obaseki stated that adequate arrangements had been made with security agencies to prevent anybody who did not have vaccination cards to access any of these places.

Coronavirus: Ondo state makes COVID-19 vaccination compulsory, gives reason

Meanwhile, residents of Ondo state have been given a two-week ultimatum to get vaccinated against COVID-19 amid the rising cases of infections across the country.

The southwest state made the COVID-19 vaccination compulsory in view of the ongoing efforts of the government to contain the spread of the Delta variant of the virus.

According to the state commissioner for information, Donald Ojogo the decision was taken at the State Executive Council meeting held in Akure on Monday, August 30.

