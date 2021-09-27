A suit seeking to challenge former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar’s eligibility to contest for Nigeria's highest political office was on Monday, September 27, adjourned.

According to Th Nation, Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, adjourned the matter until December 6.

This is due to the inability of the parties in the suit to regularise their amended processes to accommodate the 5th defendant (Attorney-General (AG) of Adamawa).

An Incorporated Trustees of Egalitarian Mission for Africa (EMA), in a suit had sued Atiku, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) as 1st to 4th respondents respectively.

EMA is challenging Atiku’s eligibility to contest for presidency on the grounds that he was not a Nigerian citizen by birth.

The group asked the court to hold among others, that considering the provisions of sections 25(1) &(2) and 131(a) of the constitution and the circumstances surrounding the former vice president’s birth, he cannot contest for the top office.

However, when the matter was mentioned, counsel to EMA (plaintiff), Raphael Oyewole, said though the matter was slated for hearing, he regretted that he had to file a motion for an extension of time because he was yet to serve some of the parties in the suit.

