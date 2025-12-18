AdvoKC Foundation has raised alarm over the prolonged stalling of the Audit Service Bill, 2023 in the Nigerian Senate

The group said the delayed legislation weakened audit independence and allowed outdated oversight systems to persist

AdvoKC Foundation urged the Senate to prioritise the bill as a critical step toward protecting public funds and strengthening accountability

The Audit Service Bill, 2023 has remained stuck in the Nigerian Senate for more than a year and has drawn sharp criticism from accountability advocates who warn that the delay is weakening financial oversight.

AdvoKC Foundation said the continued silence around the bill poses a serious risk to transparency and the protection of public funds.

The group, in a statement made available to Legit.ng, said the legislation was introduced for first reading on October 5, 2023 but has seen no further action.

It noted that the absence of debate or movement conflicts with the Senate’s stated legislative priorities on corruption control, oversight, and public finance reform.

Bill central to audit reform - AdvoKC

AdvoKC Foundation described the Audit Service Bill as a long overdue structural reform. It said the proposed law would replace the audit framework dating back to 1956 and strengthen the office of the auditor general with clearer powers and institutional independence.

According to the group, such changes are necessary to detect financial abuse early and prevent losses before they escalate.

The foundation warned that failure to modernise audit oversight allows weaknesses in public finance management to persist. It said these gaps make it easier for funds to be diverted or poorly managed without timely detection.

AdvoKC: Public services bear the cost

The group linked the stalled bill to visible consequences across key sectors. It said money allocated for school rehabilitation continues to disappear within opaque systems, leaving students in unsafe learning environments.

It also pointed to persistent challenges in healthcare, where funds for facilities and equipment are often mismanaged due to weak audit enforcement.

Infrastructure delivery was also cited as a major casualty. AdvoKC Foundation said poor oversight contributes to abandoned or substandard projects, denying citizens value for money and slowing economic activity.

Questions raised over senate commitment

The foundation said the senate frequently speaks about improving governance and fighting corruption. It argued that the refusal to advance the Audit Service Bill sends a troubling signal about tolerance for inefficiency.

The group warned that leaving such a critical reform untouched undermines the credibility of the legislature.

AdvoKC Foundation said the bill aligns with the 10th Senate’s agenda on good governance and Nigeria’s obligations to global accountability standards. It added that the National Assembly has a constitutional duty to safeguard public resources.

The group urged senate leadership to list the bill for second reading, refer it to committee, and organise a transparent public hearing. It said swift passage would show commitment to national development, while further delay would deepen public distrust.

The foundation described the moment as a test of legislative resolve. It said history would judge whether lawmakers chose reform or allowed outdated systems to shape Nigeria’s financial future.

