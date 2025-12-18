Fatima Buhari, the daughter of the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, has disclosed that the signature of her father was forged on an official document during his time in office.

The former president's daughter made the revelation while giving her own account of the administration of the late Buhari in the biography "From Soldier to Statesman: The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari", a biography written by Charles Omole.

Fatima, who is a forensic auditor, disclosed that she reviewed some documents from his father's office and discovered the former president's examples of fake signatures, which were appended in his name.

According to The Cable, Fatima, in the book, maintained that similar concerns about the forging of the president's signature have been raised. She added that forgery was not unique to the administration of Buhari, and that previous governments have had similar challenges.

Nigerians react as Buhari's daughter speaks

However, the revelation by the former president's daughter has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Adebanji faulted the cabals around the late president:

"The cabal around this man really messed him up - not just politically, but personally. They planted fear and suspicion so deep that he no longer trusted his own space, his own wife, his own children or even his own voice. When a president begins to communicate with his daughter through written notes out of fear, then leadership has already been hijacked.

"This wasn’t leadership by conviction; it was leadership by paranoia engineered by those who wanted power without accountability. While Buhari was isolated and distracted, the country was looted, institutions were weakened and ordinary Nigerians paid the price. A president who couldn’t speak freely couldn’t govern freely. In the end, Nigeria wasn’t just ruled by one man, it was held hostage by an unseen cabal that thrived on fear, secrecy and confusion."

Goodnews Abua called for the probing of the allegation:

"They can trace such people and get them arrested. Which ministry is the documents coming from? This thing can be investigated."

McShayzee praised Fatima's claim:

"Fatima just dey expose them Na why Ishaka dey cry since yesterday be this."

A.A. commented:

"Keep exposing the incompetence of your father while he is in a grave in order to serve some vested interests."

