Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced that its free delivery service is set to commence

The refinery is inviting petrol station owners to plug in and also enjoy access to credit facility

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria has urged its members to patronise Dangote Refinery

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has invited petrol station owners and dealers nationwide to register and benefit from its gantry price of N699 per litre, coupled with a free direct delivery service set to commence soon.

The company made this known in a notice on its X account on Friday, December 19 and also revealed that marketers can buy on credit.

According to the refinery, additional incentives include a 10-day credit facility backed by a bank guarantee and a minimum order requirement of 500,000 litres, designed to support station operators’ liquidity and operational planning.

Part of the message reads:

"Attention! Register your petrol stations today to benefit from our competitive gantry price of N699 per litre. This offer is available to all petrol station owners and dealers nationwide. Our free direct delivery service will commence soon! Additional incentives include: - A 10-day credit facility with a bank guarantee - A minimum order requirement of 500,000 litres."

Dangote free delivery

Dangote Petroleum Refinery in a previous post had outlined 10 key benefits of its new logistics and distribution model, stressing that the plan has the potential to reshape fuel distribution nationwide:

Free delivery of fuel across Nigeria, ensuring stations receive timely supply. Credit facilities for bulk buyers, supported by bank guarantees to ease financial pressure. Elimination of logistics and transportation costs, reducing operational burdens for station owners. Lower fuel prices at the point of sale, providing relief for motorists. Improved accessibility to fuel in both urban and rural communities. Enhanced environmental sustainability through optimised delivery systems. Support for local economies and small businesses, boosting regional economic activity. Strengthened long-term energy security and improved national efficiency. Increased government revenue from more structured fuel distribution. Access to high-quality vehicles and equipment, enabled by the refinery’s production of Euro V and Euro VI standard fuels.

IPMAN reaches agreement with Dangote

Meanwhile, The President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Abubakar Maigandi, in a statement on Thursday, urged members to patronise Dangote Refinery, Punch reports.

“We are also excited at the recent agreement by the Dangote Refinery to begin the supply of PMS products directly to registered IPMAN members, and its free delivery to our filling stations anywhere and everywhere in Nigeria which will commence in January 2026.

“This will again, certainly lead to further decrease in the pump price of the products at our filing stations. Therefore, I am calling on all IPMAN members nationwide to prioritise patronising the Dangote Refinery in their purchase of PMS products, as they already offer the best affordable prize for all marketers today”

NNPC new petrol price

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has released a fresh set of petrol pump prices across its retail outlets nationwide.

Residents in Abuja now pay N835 per litre, which is lower than Lagos' rate of N840 when buying petrol at NNPC retail outlets as of Friday, December 19.

Prices vary widely across states, mostly around N900 per litre in the South-South and South-East.

