A Nigerian lady has sparked reactions on social media after sharing how much a man needs to earn to date her

The beautiful lady labeled men earning between N1 million and N2 million monthly as poor and explained why.

When asked what she would do in return for someone who dates her and earns a high monthly income, she had a response

A young Nigerian lady has labelled men earning between 1 to 2 million monthly as poor in a video that has grabbed attention online.

She spoke about herself and her type of men, mentioning the kind of relationship that could only exist between her and individuals who don’t earn within that specific monthly range.

Lady says she won’t date men earning 1–2 million. Middle photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images: Tolu Owoeye, Photo Source: Twitter/nobdylikesaisha

Source: Getty Images

Lady calls men earning 1 to 2m poor

Her post has gone viral, and many people reacted to it after it was shared by a user, @KaptainJeff.

In a chat with the lady, @nobdylikesaisha, she mentioned that any man earning between 1 to 2 million cannot date her, as they are poor.

She said:

"People that earn 1m to 2m monthly, like 1m to 2 million monthly, are poor."

"You can’t be earning 1 to 1 million monthly and expect to date me."

She spoke further in her post, adding that any individual in that category can only be her friend and nothing serious, and she would only keep them for emergencies when she needs urgent money.

She continued:

"I can only use him as maybe a friend, maybe when I need emergency 50k or 100k, that’s when I will like message him."

Nigerian lady labels low-earning men as poor. Left photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images: Tolu Owoeye, Twitter/nobdylikesaisha

Source: Getty Images

She also spoke about the type of men she would date, how much he should earn, and how the money would be spent.

Her words:

"5 million, if you earn 5 million, you’ll give me 3 million, you’ll keep 2 million for yourself."

When asked what she would do in return for whoever gives her such an amount, she said:

"What do you want me to do, I’m just a girl."

Reactions as lady mentions her type of men

@BrutusChief added:

"After watching all the hype it turn out to be aboki nah dat one weak me aboki I still de reason am aboki no can’t be aboki dis level in dis life noo I doubt."

@phoenixx4ty stressed:

"They say things like this bcos this what’s gon get people talking (rage baiting y’all) this one go Dey mumu for one boy dm like this although stupid girls like this do exist tho."

@Jerale9 added:

"9ja africa capital of simps. That's why we have too many fools like diz."

@Phenomenaljacey said:

"smh. Them ask you about computer you no fit answer one but everything about man wey dem ask you answer all plus extra sef. Na men wey dey patronize this Aisha I blame."

@Ucheface001 noted:

"Oga make una no de put monkey mic for mouth all de time,, abi na content joke una de do now? I thought de interview was to be real stuff."

@Centespri said:

"Some men are the problems of other men .... Na toto this one use reach final year ... E sure me."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian lady sought advice from netizens on X over her boyfriend’s unusual response whenever she professes her love.

Lady slams wealthy man’s treatment of staff

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady sparked reactions on social media after sharing her unpleasant date experience. She found out that her rich date pays his gateman only ₦30,000 per month, despite being well-to-do.

The lady expressed disappointment, noting that her date drives a nice car, owns his house, is successful, and even spent about ₦200,000 on their date.

Source: Legit.ng