A Nigerian man expressed happiness on social media after receiving a package from his company

As the year came to an end, the man's company thought it wise to appreciate its staff with some expensive gift items

The happy staff member mentioned the gifts he received, noting that he was happy to be part of the '9-5' work scheme

A Nigerian employee has mentioned the gifts he received at his workplace that made him feel valued as the year gradually came to an end.

The man proudly disclosed that his employer decided to show appreciation to staff members by providing food items for them.

His post deeply touched many social media users who viewed it as a rare and thoughtful act in the corporate space.

Man receives 50kg rice, frozen chicken

Identified on X as @The_BoluTife, the staff member disclosed that the organisation had already supported its workers earlier in the season before extending the gesture even further.

According to him, the company had previously distributed 50kg bags of rice and oil to employees as end of the year package.

Just after staff members appreciated the company for that effort, the management reportedly reached out again through official communication.

This time, workers were informed of another item, frozen chicken, they were entitled to collect.

The employee was so excited for the gifts, especially in a period when many individuals were dealing with economic strain.

"After giving us 50kg bag of rice and oil earlier, my company has sent a mail again for us to pick frozen chicken. Up 9-5 ooo," he captioned the post.

Reactions as company gifts foodstuffs to staff

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Vexed Sabinus said:

"My company gave us 2 bags of rice, 3 5kg G/nut oil, 2 frozen chicken, 6 rolls of sachet tomato paste, 1 pack of Milo and Peak, 1 packet of Knorr cubes. +we are getting 13 months salary as well as end of d year bonus. B4 we begin to talk about our salary 4 d month+service charge."

Mazi Uche said:

"This is hilarious and also kind of awesome. Your company is out here treating employees like royalty with rice, oil, and now frozen chicken. Makes the 9-to-5 grind feel a little sweeter when they keep the goodies coming."

Kelvo Obas reacted:

"My company gave us: 50kg bag of rice, 4 rolls of spaghetti (80packs), 9 threecrown refill packs of milk, 9 refill packs of Milo, 4 gallons of 3kg Vegetable oil, 4 gallons of 3kg palm oil, 1 carton of tomato paste, 4 packs of Knorr cubes and 10kg cow meat."

Official Timan reacted:

"How do you guy do these things, my company is still owning me rice from 2 years ago. Someone stole my rice while I was on a trip. It still pains me every December."

Odunola said:

"We collected our frozen chicken mid November (I still dey vex cos it came too early). Collected our rice, oil and 1 carton of chi exotic December 5th. Somebody shawt pawa!!"

Santirilo reacted:

"Be like say na the wrong side of 9-5 me dey o because we never see anything as at the time. I'm typing this."

Miss Oyin reacted:

"I’m so happy for you stranger. I am definitely in the wrong 9-5. We didn’t get any cookable item not even jotter."

Madam George added:

"My paddy got 200k after bag of rice and 5 liters of sunflower oil. Some employers are naturally nice. Not to mention some other gifts o."

Company gifts all staff members

