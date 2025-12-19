Senator Adams Oshiomhole pressed the new leadership of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) on policy direction

He argued that protecting local industries was vital for job creation and economic stability in Nigeria

Oshiomhole criticised former NMDPRA CEO Farouk Ahmed’s policies as “shameful” and demanded a different approach from his successor

Senator Adams Oshiomhole raised concerns about the future policy direction of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) as he addressed the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer.

Speaking during a session, Oshiomhole stressed that the issue was not about qualifications but about the choices that would shape Nigeria’s industrial and employment landscape.

He stated:

“You are all qualified. Both the new CEO of NMDPRA and NUPRC. The issue for me is not qualification but your policy choices. Everywhere in the world, the nation takes deliberate effort to protect local industries. Not because we like the owners of those industries but because we want to create jobs for Nigerian people. Those jobs will not be created on whims but can only be done through support for manufacturers.”

Jobs and local industry protection at the centre of debate

The senator emphasised that protecting local industries was a deliberate policy choice made by governments worldwide to secure employment opportunities for their citizens. He argued that Nigeria must follow the same path to ensure sustainable job creation.

Oshiomhole criticised the former NMDPRA CEO, Farouk Ahmed, describing his performance and policies as “shameful.” He added that he had celebrated Ahmed’s removal, insisting that anyone opposed to job creation in Nigeria was “an enemy of the country.”

Direct question to new NMDPRA CEO

Turning directly to the new NMDPRA chief, Oshiomhole asked whether the authority would pursue a different approach or continue along the path of its predecessor. He said:

“Your predecessor that was removed and I celebrated it last night, he needed, he needed to be dealt with. Because anyone who is opposed to jobs being created in Nigeria is an enemy of the country. Now I ask you (referring to the new CEO of NMDPRA), in view of the very shameful performance and policy of your predecessor (Farouk Ahmed), will you do things differently or toe the path of your predecessor?”

The senator’s remarks highlighted the growing pressure on regulatory bodies to align energy policies with industrial growth and employment priorities. His intervention placed the spotlight on whether the new leadership of NMDPRA would adopt measures to support manufacturers and strengthen Nigeria’s local industries.

