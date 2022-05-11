In no time, the PDP will decide what zone to get the presidential ticket ahead of the 2023 general elections

The PDP national caucus is currently in a meeting before the NEC will convene to deliberate on the issue

The meeting is to be held in the Benue State Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro as it is hosted by Governor Samuel Ortom

Makurdi, Benue - Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its National Caucus are said to be holding a crucial meeting in a joint session in Abuja.

The Wednesday, May 11, meeting precludes the scheduled gathering of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PDP, Tribune reports.

The meeting is being held at the Benue State Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro.

As part of the agenda, the meeting will address the controversial issue of zoning the party's presidential ticket ahead of the 2023 general elections.

It is expected that NEC will take a decision on the matter today and disclose which zone in the country will get the PDP's ticket.

