Earlier, eighteen political parties are believed to have requested the adjustment of the timetable for the polls

The parties after close examination of the 2023 timetable, are demanding an extension of party primaries to August

But in reaction, the chairman of the INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu maintained the timetable for party primaries would not be adjusted or reviewed

Despite the provisions of the 2022 Electoral Act, eighteen registered political parties under the auspices of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) have called for the adjustment of the timetable for the 2023 general elections.

Meanwhile, the electoral umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) published the timetable for the 2023 elections shortly after the 2022 Electoral Act was signed into law.

INEC reacts

But INEC chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu in reaction to the call said there would be no review of the timeline for the party primaries, The Nation reports.

Hon. chairman INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu & members of the commission in a consultative meeting with leaders of political parties at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

The main timetable

He reminded the political parties that the period earmarked for the conduct of primaries by political parties commenced on Monday, April 4, 2022, and will end on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Yakubu disclosed that all 18 political parties have forwarded the schedules of their primaries to the commission “and some have commenced the process of choosing their candidates by conducting Ward and Local Government congresses”.

According to him:

“Therefore, the Commission will not review the timelines. Working together, we should ensure fidelity to the timelines in conducting transparent and democratic primaries for the purpose of electing candidates for the 1,491 constituencies for which elections will be held on 25th February and 11th March 2023.”

Those who attended the meeting

In attendance at the meeting were;

All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu; APC National Secretary Senator Iyiola Omisore; PDP National Chairman, Professor Iyorcha Ayu; PDP National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu; All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) chairman Victor Oye, among other political party leaders.

