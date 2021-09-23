Disagreement is brewing in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the controversial issue of zoning

PDP chieftains from northern Nigeria are reportedly insisting on the regions that make up the north clinching the presidential ticket

The chieftains have already adopted the stance and are prepared to put pressure on the party to accept their position

FCT, Abuja - A report by the Tribune newspaper indicates that northern chieftains in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), are galvanising support to get the presidential ticket of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

According to the report, leaders from the north in the PDP met on Tuesday, September 22 in Abuja to articulate their position ahead of their meeting with the Enugu state governor and chairman of the PDP zoning committee, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Three prominent PDP chieftains Tambuwal, Saraki and Atiku expected to contest for the 2023 ticket. Photo credit: PDP

Source: Facebook

According to a source quoted in the report, the meeting at the instance of former police affairs minister, Adamu Waziri had in attendance about 28 chieftains of the main opposition party across the three zones that make up northern Nigeria.

Over 6000 delegates for PDP convention

Meanwhile, Vanguard newspaper reports that over 6,000 delegates will converge in Abuja to elect a new NWC in October this year, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has disclosed.

Fintiri who chairs the national convention organising committee stated this at the party’s secretariat, Abuja, on Thursday, September 23, shortly after inaugurating 15 sub convention committees at a ceremony attended by top party functionaries.

PDP insists Jonathan will not defect to APC

In a related development, the PDP has declared that former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, is not contemplating joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) to run on its platform as a presidential candidate in 2023.

The acting national chairman of the party, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, said the ex-president has assured them that he would not dump the PDP.

He said speculations about Jonathan going to APC were laid to rest during a meeting he and others had with the former president.

PDP governors slam Umahi

On their part, governors elected on the platform of PDP have accused their Ebonyi state counterpart, Dave Umahi of acting as a mole when he was in the party.

According to them, Umahi sabotaged the party during the 2019 general elections as one of its major leaders in the southeast zone.

The state leaders in a statement alleged that the Ebonyi governor worked for the APC to deliver 25 percent to the ruling party.

