Some political parties in delta state have endorsed former vice president Atiku Abubakar in the coming presidential election

This comes as southern governors called on all political parties to field candidates from the southern region

According to the group, Atiku is the only candidate with experience and capable of providing adequate leadership for the country

Leaders of 17 political parties and civil society groups in Delta State on Sunday endorsed former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, to run for President come 2023.

The endorsement is coming on the heels of demands by governors of the 17 southern states for a president of southern extraction.

About 17 political parties in Delta state have endorsed Atiku for president in 2023. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

A coalition of Atiku Support Groups Initiative which announced the endorsement argued that ethnicity or political affiliation should not be the determining factor in who becomes president in 2023.

Director General of the ‘CASGI ATIKU 2023, Mr. Obinna Okorie, said this during the inauguration of the group in Asaba.

Okorie said, “Today’s Nigeria has witnessed the highest level of insecurity, unemployment, youth restiveness and acute borrowing with unproductivity, which have endangered our great nation.

“CASGI ATIKU 2023 PROJECT’ as a pan Nigerian project cuts across ethnicity, political party affiliations and other subterranean considerations.

“The PDP to give His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, the presidential ticket come 2023 reason being that, Atiku Abubakar is the most placed to lead PDP back to power considering his last performance and his demonstrability of wealth creation and economy building.”

Supremacy battle for control of PDP begins ahead of party's convention

Meanwhile, a report indicated that a battle for the control of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is in the offing. According to the report, the battle is between former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Oyo state governor, Rotimi Makinde teaming up, Rivers state governor, Chief Nyesom Wike on one side, and former governors and ex-ministers on another side.

The report noted that before the alliance between Makinde and Wike collapsed, the two governors were backing the former governor of Osun state, Col. Olagunsoye Oyinlola (rtd) as the next national chairman of the party.

Wike is said to have now thrown his weight behind the deputy vice-chairman of the party in the south-south, Chief Dan Orbih, while Atiku and Makinde are behind the chairmanship aspiration of the former governorship candidate of the party in Ondo state, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN).

On the other hand, former governors and ex-ministers in the PDP have thrown their weight behind Oyinlola, ahead of the party's national convention scheduled for Saturday, October 30, and Sunday, October 31.

3 PDP bigwigs likely to contest for party's ticket

As the 2023 presidential election inches closer, politicians across political parties have begun to eye their parties' tickets to emerge the flagbearer.

For the PDP, there are claims that notable names will spring up again as in the last poll in 2019.

Some of these bigwigs who are expected to battle for the PDP's presidential ticket are Bukola Saraki, Atiku Abubakar, and Aminu Tambuwal, although they are yet to personally indicate interest in the race.

2023: Southeast can’t win if it gets presidential ticket, PDP chieftain Dokpesi declares

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the PDP, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, had said that his party has a good chance of sacking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

He said the PDP would win the next general election if it fields a candidate from the northern part of the country in 2023.

Legit.ng gathered that Dokpesi, in an interview with Daily Independent, said PDP members who were canvassing zoning of the presidential ticket to the south were only doing so because they want to copy the APC.

