The long time beef between female music stars Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay is about to come to an end

Seyi congratulated Tiwa after she delivered a top performance during just concluded Global Citizen Concert in the US

Tiwa acknowledged Seyi's shoutout, a gesture that signaled the end of their beef and fans have reacted positively to the post

Nigerian female music superstar, Tiwa Savage delivered world-class performance at the just-concluded Global Citizen Concert held at The Great Lawn, New York, United States.

Tiwa Savage ends beef with Seyi Shay. Credit: @tiwasavage @iamseyishay

Tiwa performed her hit single Somebody Son featuring Brandy and long-time foe, Seyi Shay complimented her electrifying performance.

Seyi has had a bad past experience with Tiwa when the duo met physically at a salon in Lagos where Tiwa rained curses on her as they almost got into a physical fight in a viral video.

A parody account of Seyi Shay posted a snippet of Tiwa's performance and captioned it as:

No one: Absolute no one: Every lady on the continent."

Tiwa complemented her gesture that signal the end of their beef by sharing the short video with a caption.

"@seyishay .... Thank you @glblctzn , thanks to everyone that came out to support, love y’all."

See Tiwa Savage's post below:

Celebrities and fans reaction

A good number of celebrities and fans have congratulated Tiwa Savage on the top performance and her good heart at recognizing Seyi Shay even though it was a parody account.

Legit.ng captured some of their comments, read below.

Annieidibia1:

"Q U E E N."

Jbeautyfull:

"Yes ooooo, with our full chest."

Canddybianca:

"Which seyishay u tag Abeg."

147johndre"

"Lolz mama don turn fan"

malleek_berry:

"Seyi you’re a legend."

_Itstheddy_:

"This is how it should be, am really happy. Love you both"

Seyi Shay shares her side of the story after fight with Tiwa Savage

Legit.ng earlier reported that Seyi Shay explained her side of the story after her fight with Tiwa Savage.

According to Seyi, she said hi to Tiwa because of the tension in the salon when she walked in, she replied cordially

However, 20 minutes later, Tiwa walked over to her and warned her never to greet her in public again. Seyi Shay who was dragged by Tiwa for having an 'ugly skin' explained that she had just got a chemical peel hence the state of her skin.

