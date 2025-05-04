Mikel Arteta has dismissed fatigue concerns ahead of Arsenal’s Champions League second leg against PSG

Arteta urged the Gunners to channel their anger and frustration from recent losses into Wednesday’s clash

Arsenal trailed 1-0 to PSG after the first leg and is looking to overturn the deficit in Paris

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was in no mood for distractions as he faced the press ahead of his side’s crucial UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Spaniard quickly shut down a reporter who questioned his team’s mental and physical state following recent setbacks in domestic and European competitions.

No time for doubt: Arteta reacts firmly

Arsenal dropped points for the umpteenth time in the Premier League after suffering a shock loss to Bournemouth in front of their fans at the Emirates, The Sun reports.

During the post-match press conference, Arteta was asked whether mental or physical fatigue had impacted his players after their 2-1 home loss to Bournemouth in the Premier League.

That defeat followed a 1-0 loss to PSG in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final at the Emirates.

Arteta didn’t mince words in his response:

“No,” he said bluntly. “Not mental; fatigue is true, but a lot of players had to start. They were probably conditioned for something else.”

The manager's reply made it clear he would not allow narratives about exhaustion to overshadow the task at hand.

Arteta has often defended his squad’s mentality, and once again, he signalled that internal belief remains high, even in the face of recent results.

Gunners out to avenge first-leg defeat

Arsenal’s mission is straightforward but challenging: overturn a 1-0 deficit in Paris to book a spot in the Champions League final.

The only goal in the first leg came from Ousmane Dembele, handing the French side a slender but crucial advantage.

The loss to Bournemouth has only added pressure, with fans questioning the squad’s energy and focus at a vital point in the season.

However, Arteta insists that the negative emotions from that game can be used positively, Football London reports.

“It certainly created a lot of anger, frustration, rage and disappointment, and let's use all of that for Wednesday,” he said. “That is what we have to do.”

His words signal that Arsenal will come out fighting, desperate to rewrite their European script.

All eyes on redemption in Paris

The match at the Parc des Princes represents one of the biggest nights in Arteta’s managerial career.

With a squad featuring the likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, and Declan Rice, the Gunners have the talent to stage a comeback, but they’ll need composure and courage in equal measure.

For Arsenal, this is more than just a semi-final. It’s a chance to make history by reaching their first Champions League final in nearly two decades.

