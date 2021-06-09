- Nigerian singer, Seyi Shay, has explained her side of the story following her fight with Tiwa Savage

- Recall the two songstresses had a dirty showdown at the salon which saw them exchanging words, with Tiwa being held back from getting physical

- In a phone conversation with a media house, Seyi Shay opened up about what had happened but social media users are not having it

Seyi Shay has described her fight with Tiwa Savage as having left her confused as she recently opened up about their physical altercation at a hair salon.

Recall Legit.ng reported the news of how Tiwa angrily hurled insults at Seyi Shay at a hair salon after the Murder singer said hi to her.

Well, amidst the buzz it created on social media, Seyi Shay had a recorded phone conversation with Pulse and opened up about her own side of the story.

According to the singer, the reason she decided to say hi to Tiwa was due to the tension in the salon when she walked in.

She went over and said hi but contrary to the narrative being pushed online, Tiwa replied cordially.

However, 20 minutes later, Tiwa walked over to her and warned her never to greet her in public again. Seyi Shay who was dragged by Tiwa for having an 'ugly skin' explained that she had just got a chemical peel hence the state of her skin.

Kicking me off endorsement deals and my miscarriage

Seyi Shay accused Tiwa of trying to get her kicked off endorsement deals and also fighting another artiste for featuring her on a song amongst other things.

Seyi who expressed shock at the fact that Tiwa used her son's life to swear that she had never done anything to her, claimed the singer said God will never give her a child because of her 'bad spirit'.

According to the Murder crooner, it hurt her because she once had a miscarriage.

In her words:

"It hurt me because I've had a miscarriage before and I know the kind of pain that I felt when going through that so, for another woman not only to skin-shame you but to now tell you that God will not give you a child, that you'll not have a child."

Seyi Shay coyly admitted to singing about Tiwa in the viral F*ck You challenge back in 2017, adding that the song was nothing compared to all that Tiwa had done to her.

Watch the full video below:

Reactions

However, it appears some social media users are not buying into her explanation as many have called her a liar and one with a 'bitter soul'.

Read some comments below:

rojublac:

"Seyi point of corrections Tiwa didn’t scream at you. she fought with you in a matured manner. cleared and sounded good."

ajoke_ade24:

"Na lairs full the there we no hear. Tiwa 10. Seyi 0. Because when she said you should open he yansh you didn’t, now u saying jagajaga."

thatdeltagirl_gabby:

"This voicenote speaks disgust and bitterness !! Getat."

baraaqat:

"Them need to gather sec sch girls to beat this seyi, like what rubbish are u saying...."

hempress_gynah:

"She’s just spilling rubbish, trying to watch what to say cos she knows the record will come out and the call was purposely made cos they are both friend TIWA FOR THE GRAM ABEG."

neenaglobal

"I’ll still pick that 40 something years old Tiwa who you claim is older than you with 7 years over you any day. Age is Just a number, she looks super for her age. You’re too bitter, work on that."

Seyi Shay accused Tiwa of trying to make her lose endorsement deals. Photo credit: Seyi Shay, Tiwa Savage

Source: Instagram

Seyi Shay disses Tiwa in rap song

In 2019, Kizz Daniel's hit song F*uck You started a social media challenge that saw several rappers and singers jumping on the instrumental to record their cover of the song.

Seyi Shay was among those who joined in the challenge and a controversial line that stood out in her entry was a diss at Tiwa Savage.

Seyi's line went thus:

"You know I’m not Savage, I pay my bills."

In a different line, the singer also made a reference to a debtor's list released by a popular nightclub owner, Duke of Spades. The debtor's list contained names of top celebrities who had outstanding bills at the club.

Throwing a jab at Tiwa, Seyi said:

"You no go find my name for the Escape o."

Source: Legit.ng