Nigerian music stars 2Baba and Tiwa Savage were among the celebrities that stormed I Go Dye comedy show which took place a few days ago

The comedian, who was excited by Tiwa Savage and 2Baba's presence at his show, shared a photo of them and referred to them as King and Queen

His statement, however, didn't sit down well with some fans as they asked him not to refer to them as King and Queen

Veteran comedian, I Go Dye, recently had his comedy show, and popular Nigerian music stars 2Baba and Tiwa Savage were among the top stars who graced the occasion.

I Go Dye, out of excitement, shared a photo of 2Baba and Tiwa Savage, which was taken at the show, as he went on to describe them as King and Queen.

2Baba, Tiwa Savage storm I Go Dye comedy show. Credit: @igodye

Source: Instagram

Sharing the photos, the comedian wrote:

"Only king and queen #igodyestanding #morethanalegend."

See the post below:

Mixed reactions to I Go Dye's post

Many have taken to the comment section to react to the photo, while some said 2Baba and Tiwa looked good together, others asked the comedian to caution himself.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

choesquire.akinwale:

"Sometimes I wonder why our sense of moral dressing gone wrong."

samuelthelight9072:

"Imagine if tiwa born pikin for the 2baba omo na better cruise oh..."

lifemansimbo:

"Hmmm we go soon dy check this two soon put more ."

ifygal24:

"Age is nothing with this two ✅✅."

falz_anthony:

"2 of them match sha. I wish say Na she 2baba marry."

iam_tobisurplus:

"Haaaaaaaa…. King and Queen ke ?no use comedy cause wahala o."

_az_:

"A queen that's making sex video. We have lost our morals that society. 2Face is the only true kind in this picture in my opinion."

