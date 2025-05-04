Erwin Helmchen is officially the top scorer in football history with 987 goals ahead of Argentina legend Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo has also surpassed Messi with 934 goals and counting in his successful career

Josef Bican and Ronnie Rooke round out the list with massive tallies largely forgotten by modern fans

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, but the Argentine legend is not among the top four goal scorers in football’s history.

With 858 official goals and a trophy cabinet that includes eight Ballon d’Or titles, Messi’s legacy is firmly cemented as one of football’s greatest-ever players (GOATS).

Lionel Messi has scored 858 career goals throughout his career, but the Barcelona legend is not among the top 4 goal scorers in history. Photo by Leonardo Fernandez

Source: Getty Images

However, according to the Rec.Sport.Soccer Statistics Foundation (RSSSF) as published by Planet Football, four football legends stand above him in the all-time goalscoring charts.

Legit.ng takes a look at the rare goal machines who have outscored the GOAT in their respective careers.

4 players who ourscored Lionel Messi

4. Ronnie Rooke – The forgotten finisher

Ronnie Rooke is unknown to many modern fans but revered by football historians.

Born in Surrey, England, Rooke scored goals across multiple divisions before, during, and after World War II.

While the IFFHS doesn't officially rank him, RSSSF estimates Rooke scored at least 934 goals in 1,030 appearances.

Rooke played for clubs like Arsenal and Fulham but also racked up goals in non-league football, with stats that feel almost fictional today. Despite his legendary numbers, his name remains lost in time.

3. Cristiano Ronaldo – The modern scoring machine

Cristiano Ronaldo is still going strong at 40.

The Portuguese forward recently bagged his 934th career goal during an AFC Champions League match for Al Nassr, pushing him past Rooke on the RSSSF list.

Ronaldo is not only Messi’s longtime rival but also his superior in goal count.

With his contract set to extend in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo’s dream of reaching 1,000 goals looks more realistic by the week.

2. Josef Bican – The mid-century marvel

Before Messi and Ronaldo, there was Josef Bican, an Austrian-Czech striker whose record-breaking feats have been buried under dust and faded headlines.

According to RSSSF, Bican scored 950+ official goals between 1931 and 1957 — a number few believed possible until recent years.

His goals may not all be on tape, but experts agree: Bican’s talent was undeniable, and his stats are bulletproof.

1. Erwin Helmchen – The all-time top scorer

Topping the list is a true football mystery man called Erwin Helmchen.

Unknown to most fans, Helmchen holds the record for the most official goals in football history with an estimated 987 goals, all scored in competitive matches.

Helmchen played mostly in Germany for Chemnitz and shockingly never made an appearance for the national team.

Lionel Messi feeling distraught after Inter Miami were knocked out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Photo by Leonardo Fernandez

Source: Getty Images

His legacy lives quietly through cold numbers, but they are enough to eclipse even Messi.

Messi and Ronaldo get knocked out

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that April 30 marked a historic yet sombre day in world football as both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were knocked out of their respective intercontinental tournaments on the same day.

While Messi’s Inter Miami crashed out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup with a 5-1 aggregate loss to Vancouver Whitecaps, Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr were eliminated from the AFC Champions League after a 3-2 home defeat to Japan’s Kawasaki Frontale.

