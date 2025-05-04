A Nigerian pastor, Apostle John Okoriko, has dropped a bombshell on Christian beliefs regarding the afterlife

The founder of Solid Rock Kingdom Church said there is no place as heaven and hell according to the bible

According to Apostle Okoriko, the concept of heavenly places refers to the presence of God in a believer’s life

Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Akwa Ibom state - The founder of Solid Rock Kingdom Church in Akwa Ibom state, Apostle John Okoriko, has declared that there is no place as heaven or hell.

Apostle Okoriko challenged the widely held Christian beliefs regarding the afterlife.

Apostle John Okoriko says people can enjoy and experience God’s presence while on earth. Photo credit: @lekanfabunmi

Source: Twitter

The prominent cleric stated this during the church’s monthly Interactive Service at its headquarters in Ibekwe Akpan Nya, Mkpat Enin local Government area.

As reported by Vanguard, Apostle Okoriko responded to questions from online participants on the theme “Heavenly Places in Christ Jesus.”

The man of God argued that the concept of heavenly places refers to the presence of God in a believer’s life.

He explained that heavenly places are not a distant realm above the sky.

“Heavenly places in Christ Jesus are where you stay and God comes down to intervene in your life circumstances. God interacted with the elders of Israel on Mount Sinai — here on earth, not in a distant spiritual realm,” he said.

“There is no place as heaven or hell. You can be here on earth and experience God’s presence. If your heart is pure, God dwells in you, and heaven has come to earth for you. Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God.”

He further stated that everything existing on earth also exists spiritually — including markets, trees, roads, animals, and even money.

Apostle Okoriko, however, said they are accessed through faith in Christ Jesus.

What does the Bible say about heaven?

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that heaven is God's eternal dwelling place and all who believe in Him. In heaven, Christians are promised the reward of eternal life and perfection in health, wealth and relationship with God.

Christians around the world look forward to the fulfilment of heavenly promises in the Bible. In preparation for life in heaven, it is prudent for Christians to discover How heaven is described in the Bible.

The Bible perfectly sums up the concept of heaven in the book of Revelation. In verse four of chapter 21, God comforts His people with the promise that He will wipe away every tear and abolish death, mourning, and crying. This verse collection captures heaven's essence as the new order of things for the children of God.

Sin can never take a man to hell

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that in a video making the rounds on social media, a pastor claimed that sin can never take a man to hell, adding that Jesus Christ has paid for it.

Members of his church were excited and in tune with his preaching as he boldly told them Jesus had settled sin with his life when he died on the cross.

The video has caused quite a stir on the popular social media platform Instagram as many people disagreed with the man of God.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng