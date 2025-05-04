The Flying Eagles of Nigeria have played a goalless draw against Morocco in their 2nd Group B match

Nigeria opened their U20 Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a 1-0 win over Tunisia on Thursday

Nigeria sit second in Group B with four points after two matches, tied with group leaders Morocco

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria continued their campaign at the ongoing U20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt with a goalless draw against Morocco in their second game.

The young Eagles came into the match off the back of a narrow 1-0 win over Tunisia in their opening match to start the campaign on a winning note.

Today's draw put them second in Group B, tied on points with Morocco, who have better goals for, having beaten Kenya 3-2 in their opening match.

As noted by CAF Online, Flying Eagles defender Daniel Bameyi was named the official man of the match, for his solid defending which helped Nigeria keep a clean sheet, thus avoiding defeat.

Source: Legit.ng