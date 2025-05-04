U20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Play 0:0 Draw Against Morocco in 2nd Group B Game
- The Flying Eagles of Nigeria have played a goalless draw against Morocco in their 2nd Group B match
- Nigeria opened their U20 Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a 1-0 win over Tunisia on Thursday
- Nigeria sit second in Group B with four points after two matches, tied with group leaders Morocco
The Flying Eagles of Nigeria continued their campaign at the ongoing U20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt with a goalless draw against Morocco in their second game.
The young Eagles came into the match off the back of a narrow 1-0 win over Tunisia in their opening match to start the campaign on a winning note.
Today's draw put them second in Group B, tied on points with Morocco, who have better goals for, having beaten Kenya 3-2 in their opening match.
As noted by CAF Online, Flying Eagles defender Daniel Bameyi was named the official man of the match, for his solid defending which helped Nigeria keep a clean sheet, thus avoiding defeat.
Source: Legit.ng
