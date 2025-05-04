Christopher Nkunku is set to leave Chelsea this summer after injury-plagued seasons at Stamford Bridge

The French forward’s departure paves the way for Chelsea to intensify their pursuit of Victor Osimhen

Galatasaray striker Osimhen could lead a new-look Chelsea attack under Enzo Maresca

Big changes are brewing at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku is reportedly set to leave the club this summer, just two seasons after his highly anticipated arrival from RB Leipzig.

This surprising development could be the spark that ignites Chelsea’s long-pursued move for Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.

Christopher Nkunku has disclosed that he is leaving Chelsea at the end of the season despite having four more years on his current contract. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Nkunku’s journey at Chelsea never quite hit the heights expected.

Signed for £52 million in 2023 and touted as a key figure in Chelsea’s attacking revolution, the French international showed glimpses of brilliance.

Unfortunately, a string of injuries across two seasons derailed the Frenchman’s momentum, restricting him to just 38 Premier League appearances and 6 goals.

Reports from Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg confirm that Nkunku has made up his mind to depart Chelsea this summer, while still under contract until 2029, talks are already underway regarding his exit.

Chelsea are reportedly open to offers for the French forward, hoping to recoup part of the hefty investment made in the 26-year-old.

Osimhen's move gains momentum

Nkunku’s expected departure opens the door for Chelsea to ramp up their interest in Victor Osimhen, a name that has been heavily linked with the Blues for several months.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring his 33rd goal of the season for Galatasaray in their 5-1 win against Sivasspor. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

The Napoli striker, currently on loan at Galatasaray, has long been on Chelsea’s radar, and with an attacking vacancy now confirmed, Osimhen’s arrival feels more imminent than ever, Football London reports.

Chelsea’s need for a consistent goal-scorer has been glaring, and the 26-year-old forward, with his physical presence, speed, and clinical finishing, fits the bill perfectly.

The Nigerian international has continued to impress in Galatasaray this season after netting his 33rd goal of the campaign per Transfermarkt, making him a prime target for top clubs looking to bolster Chelsea’s attack.

Perfect timing for a Chelsea rebuild

With Enzo Maresca reportedly planning a major summer rebuild, Nkunku’s departure aligns with the club’s vision for a new attacking setup.

Osimhen could become the centrepiece of Chelsea’s new era, offering the kind of power, durability, and goal-scoring consistency that has eluded the club since the departure of Didier Drogba.

Moreover, Chelsea’s willingness to spend big remains no secret as Napoli are expected to demand a fee in the region of £65 million for Osimhen, and with Nkunku’s wages and transfer value potentially freeing up space, the Blues may now have the leverage they need.

For Chelsea fans, this development may sting in the short term but could pave the way for something far more exciting in the long run, an Osimhen-led attack that brings back the fear factor at Stamford Bridge.

Osimhen breaks personal best record

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen scored two goals for Galatasaray in the first half against Sivasspor on matchday 34 of the Turkish Super League at the Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex in Istanbul on May 3, 2025.

Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira continued his impressive goalscoring run, opening the scoring in the ninth minute.

The Super Eagles forward scored an opportunistic goal in the 15th minute, firing home from inside the box after Gabriel Sara’s initial shot hit the inside of the goalpost.

Source: Legit.ng