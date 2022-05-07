A young Ghanaian lady and her White lover have tied the knot in a gorgeous customary marriage in classy traditional ensembles

The interracial couple donned different outfits for the ceremony, including expensive Kente for the customary wedding

Stunning videos from the occasion have garnered mixed reactions as some netizens questioned the man's age

Age is just a number. A Ghanaian lady and her White lover have tied the knot in a gorgeous customary marriage, and visuals from their occasion have generated mixed reactions.

The interracial couple sported different attires for the ceremony, including regal Kente for the traditional wedding.

The bride defied the stereotype of ageism in a video to tie the knot with a man who looks very much older than her.

Photos of Ghanaian lady and her husband. Source: Naa Adjeley Shuga

Source: UGC

Beautiful bride and groom

For their reception, the bride donned a green ensemble that perfectly complemented the groom's all-white attire.

In one of the videos online, the pair can be seen in casual outfits in public before their marriage, which successfully ended without a glitch.

Stunning videos from the customary marriage have garnered congratulatory reactions from some people while others shared their views on the man's age.

Watch the video below:

Papaa Spio-Garbrah said:

''He looks weak papa. She better make sure she’s part of his will.''

Prince Nyadedzor commented:

''Ohia de nipa bɛkɔ akyire.''

Pammy Papabi commented:

''Love goes where love is. Congratulations to them.''

Kporvuvu xoese kobby said:

''Congratulations in advance laa.''

Seth Okyere Bekoe said:

''Peace of mind is all we seek. Forget about age.''

Yasmin Osman said:

''They say we should go and hug transformer.''

Obiodba Maa Adjowa commented:

''That is the kind of person I want this year.''

AraaNaa Boye said:

''It seems now the young gals are loving the older men more.''

Odisika Abena Sikapa

''Exactly what I der search ooooooo. Even if he is 90 years I like am.''

Source: Legit.ng