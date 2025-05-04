The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has reportedly arrested the sacked managing directors of Nigeria’s refineries

The top officials were arrested over the purported mishandling of rehabilitation funds meant for the refineries

However, the former NNPC Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari, has debunked reports of an arrest by the NNPC

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has allegedly arrested the sacked managing directors and some officials of the Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna Refineries.

The officials were arrested over the alleged misappropriation of rehabilitation funds meant for the three plants.

Former NNPC GCEO, Mele Kyari denies arrest by the EFCC. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: UGC

EFCC allegedly investigates N3bn refinery funds

According to reports, almost $3 billion is under investigation by the anti-graft agency.

The investigation allegedly showed that the EFCC is probing $1.559 billion allocated to the Port Harcourt refinery, $740,669 million released for the Kaduna refinery, and $656,963 million for the Warri Refinery.

The Punch reporting says that Ibrahim Onoja served as the former MD of the Port Harcourt refinery, while Efifia was the MD of the Warri plant.

N80 billion reportedly found in an MD’s account

The report quoted top management sources at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) as saying that about N80 billion was seen in accounts belonging to one of the sacked MDs.

Additionally, operators and experts berated the state oil firm for deceiving Nigerians regarding the refineries’ operations, especially the Port Harcourt and Warri facilities, due to the poor production of petroleum products from the plants since they resumed operations in November and December last year.

The national oil company operates the three refineries. However, they have remained moribund for decades, but the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries began operations less than eight months ago.

Nigerians decry poor refineries’ operations

After operating for just under one month, the Warri refinery shut down over safety issues.

Meanwhile, the Port Harcourt refinery is reportedly operating below 40% capacity since it resumed operations in November last year.

Changes at NNPC

Legit.ng earlier reported that the new NNPC management sacked the managing directors of the three refineries.

Other sacked NNPC staffers include Bala Wunti, an ex-chief of the National Petroleum Investment Management Service, an arm of the oil firm.

The new management, led by Bayo Ojulari, also sacked many officials with one year left to their retirement dates.

Kyari denies EFCC arrest

Meanwhile, the former NNPC Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari, has debunked reports of an arrest by the EFCC.

In a statement on his X handle, Kyari said he was never arrested by the EFCC, calling the report a mischief and falsehood.

Nigerians berate NNPC for the poor management of Nigeria refineries. Credit: NNPC

Source: Twitter

He said he is on leave after the NNPCL’s board dissolution.

He said:

“The story is a clear case of mischief and calculated falsehood. I am currently taking a well-deserved rest after the dissolution of the NNPCL board and management.”

According to the former NNPC boss, he was appreciative of former President Muhammadu Buhari and President Bola Tinubu for the opportunity to serve in the company’s top position as its GCEO.

Nigerians knock NNPC for Warri refinery repair failure

Legit.ng earlier reported that Petroleum industry operators and experts have criticised the NNPC regarding the purported overhaul of Nigerian refineries.

The development comes after it emerged that the Warri Refinery has remained inoperable after it shut down for maintenance on January 25, 2025, due to safety issues in its Crude Distillation Unit Main Heater.

In April 2025, a document by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) showed that the Warri Refinery gulped $879.6 million in maintenance costs and had failed to produce petrol and was shut down less than one month after the erstwhile NNPC GCEO, Mele Kyari, declared it functional.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng