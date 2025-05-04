Harry Kane Wins 1st Career Trophy As Bayern Munich Reclaim Bundesliga Title
- Bayern Munich have reclaimed the German Bundesliga title after Bayer Leverkusen won it last season
- Bayern came from two goals down to draw RB Leipzig 3-3 away from home in the title-deciding match
- Harry Kane finally got his hands on the first trophy of his career in his second season in Germany
Bayern Munich have been crowned the German Bundesliga champions after drawing RB Leipzig 3-3, and Harry Kane can now celebrate the first trophy of his career.
The English striker, who was suspended for today's game after picking up a yellow card against FSV Mainz 05, watched on from the stands and was dejected when Bayern went behind.
His former Tottenham Hotspur teammate Eric Dier pulled one back, and former Premier League star Michael Olise equalised. Leroy Sane completed the turnaround, but Yussuf Poulsen made it 3-3.
Bayern won the title after Bayer Leverkusen failed to beat SC Freiburg, playing a 2-2 draw.
More details to follow.
Source: Legit.ng
