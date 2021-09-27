The national leader of the ruling APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is still in the United Kingdom (UK)

This was affirmed by the media adviser of Tinubu, Tunde Rahman, in a conversation with journalists on Sunday, September 26

According to Rahman, claims that his principal has returned to Nigeria are nothing but fake news

The media office of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has debunked rumours that he is back from his medical trip to London.

Tunde Rahman, Tinubu's media adviser who spoke with TVC News on Sunday, September 26, described the news as false.

Tinubu's media office denied the claim that he is back in Nigeria (Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu)

Source: Facebook

Quoting Rahman, the publication said:

"His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is not back. The report about his return is absolute fake news.

"I know many are eagerly awaiting his return. He would do so very soon. When he does everyone will know."

There were viral claims on social media on Saturday, September 25, that the APC leader had returned to Nigeria after spending weeks in the United Kindom (UK) receiving medical attention.

APC leader Asiwaju Tinubu finally breaks silence, thanks Buhari for London visit

Meanwhile, Tinubu had expressed his deep thanks to President Muhammadu Buhari for visiting him in London.

Legit.ng gathered that President Buhari had on Thursday, August 12, during his trip to the United Kingdom.

Tinubu, in a statement issued by his media office on Friday, August 13, said the president's visit to him underscored Buhari's considerate and caring personality.

The statement read:

“The visit was a friendly and welcome one that underscored the considerate and caring personality of our nation’s President and Commander-in-Chief. By this gesture, Mr. President has, again, demonstrated his personal thoughtfulness and humility; defying the erroneous commentaries peddled by his critics.

“Once again, Asiwaju thanks President Buhari for taking the time to visit him and wishes the president nothing but the very best as his administration continues to govern and lead the nation.”

Earlier, Buhari, on Thursday, August 12, visited Tinubu, in London, the UK.

It was reported that the photos were shared by the United Kingdom chapter of the APC on its official page on the night of Thursday, August 12.

