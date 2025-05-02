A woman who lives in Australia posted a video showing a nice-looking refrigerator which someone wants to give away

According to the woman, the refrigerator was placed outside for anyone who wants it to take for free of charge

She said that at the end of the day, if no one carries the refrigerator, it would be taken away as scrap

In her video, which she posted on TikTok, Omodele said it is called street giveaway, whereby people "dash" items they don't need to random people.

She said the item is placed in the open street for anyone who needs it to take.

The lady opened the fridge and showed how neat it was. Photo credit: TikTok/@everydaywithmodele.

She showed the interiors of the refrigerator, which look neat, but she said it was an old one and that the owner does not want it any more.

She said:

"So, look at the fridge here. Whenever you see anything outside, the person does not need it anymore. So, this is how the fridge is like. It has been out since morning when I came in. It might have been out for like three or four days now. So, this it, nobody needs it. And anybody that wants it, they are gonna pick it up. So, the owner doesn't want it anymore. And the owner put it outside for anybody that wants it to come and pick it up. It's actually an old frigde anyway. Anybody that needs it will pick and if nobody needs it, then, the will take it to the dustbin."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady abroad shows frigde that someone wants to give out

@Karolinah said:

"I swear if I come there I will never use my money to buy anything, I'll just be picking everything from the streets."

BIG BULL 82 said:

This is common in Zambia, Malawi, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Kenya, South Africa, Namibia and Angola."

@Morgan said:

"Here in Africa, common mangoes, the owner would not allow you pick them."

@Dabeastij said:

"Businessman go ship am come Nigeria come tell you say the price na N1.8M."

@Annwamummy said:

"But if I pick something from outside, can't they report me as a thief to the police."

@wsonic256 said:

"Cant it be delivered to uganda through water? I can clear the vat."

@Kìğõñå42 said:

"Only 2 weeks in this area will be enough for me to drive."

@kingkong said:

"In South Africa it only be out there for 3 minutes."

Man shares struggles of living abroad

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who lives in the United States of America shared some of the difficulties of living in the country.

The man declared that the USA is not heaven as people might believe, noting that some residents of the country also suffer.

One thing he mentioned was loneliness, noting that it does take a toll on someone who cannot handle it.

