Abdullahi Sule, governor of Nasarawa, has dismissed speculations that former President Muhammadu Buhari and others are planning to dump the APC ahead of the 2027 general election

Sule was reacting to reports that members of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) bloc were threatening to leave the APC over the alleged marginalisation by the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration

According to Sule, politicians allegedly working to divide the APC would fail, adding that the CPC remains solidly in the ruling party

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.

Lafia, Nasarawa state - Abdullahi Sule, the governor of Nasarawa, has quashed insinuations that former President Muhammadu Buhari, Abubakar Malami, former attorney-general of the federation (AGF), and others may leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) before the 2027 election.

As reported by Vanguard, this is in reaction to speculations that members of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) bloc, were threatening to leave the (APC) for allegedly being sidelined by the current administration.

Nasawara state governor trusts Buhari and others to stay in APC. Photo credit: @MBuhari

Source: Twitter

'Buhari, other ex-CPC members not leaving APC' – Sule

Sule stated this on Friday, May 2, in Lafia at the grand reception in honour of the secretary to the government of Nasarawa state, Labaran Magaji, by the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) Nasarawa state chapter.

The governor, while commending the achievements of the APC administration under President Bola Tinubu, noted that those trying to divide the ranks of the party have failed.

Sule said:

“There is nothing like taking CPC away. Our father, former President Muhammadu Buhari is CPC, no other person.

“When he says CPC is with you, CPC is with you and the day he says CPC is not with you CPC is not with you. He keeps carrying his 12 million voters along with him anywhere he goes and he is not going anywhere from APC.

“Those trying to take away our good products from the APC will not succeed. They want to take Malami away, but let me tell you that Malami is going nowhere.

“That’s why we recently went to see Buhari in Kaduna and we said Baba you are not going anywhere.

“Malami sir, you are not going anywhere, we are going to build this house together."

Malami expresses solidarity with Nasarawa governor

In his remarks, Malami appreciated Sule for 'his foresight' in appointing Magaji as SSG to drive his administration’s vision for the state.

He described Magaji as an all-rounder, a technocrat per excellence, poised to drive Sule’s vision for a prosperous and united state through transparent governance.

Malami urged stakeholders to rally round Magaji to deliver on the administration’s vision for accountability, transparency, and inclusive development in governance.

On his part, Magaji appreciated the leadership of Governor Sule and his disposition towards the prudent and efficient management of the state’s resources for the benefit of the people. He thanked the governor for the opportunity to serve in his administration.

Defection: "More govs to join APC" - Sule

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Sule predicted more defections of state governors from opposition parties to the ruling APC.

Sule said President Tinubu's 'inclusive leadership style and developmental projects across states', including non-APC-controlled regions, are driving increased support.

The governor spoke against the backdrop of the Delta state Governor Sheriff Oborevwori dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling APC.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng