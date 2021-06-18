The federal government on Friday, June 18, announced the appointment of five new permanent secretaries into the civil service

Folasade Yemi-Esan, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, made the disclosure through a statement by AbdulGaniyu Aminu

Yemi-Esan noted that the appointments cut across five states including Ekiti, Enugu, Lagos, Katsina and Nasarawa

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the appointment of five new permanent secretaries into the civil service of the federation.

The News reports that this followed the recent successful conduct of the selection process of permanent secretaries.

President Buhari has announced the appointments of new permanent secretaries. Credit: Femi Adesina.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Folasade Yemi-Esan, made the announcement in a statement by the director of press and public relations, AbdulGaniyu Aminu, in Abuja, the nation's capital.

The names of the permanent secretaries are;

Adebiyi Olufunso (Ekiti)

Maryann Onwudiwe (Enugu state)

Yusuf Ibrahim (Katsina state)

Ogunbiyi Olaniyi (Lagos state)

Ibrahim Kana (Nasarawa state)

The Nation also reports that Yemi-Esan said the date of the swearing-in and deployment of the appointees will be announced in due course.

Buhari appoints Kingibe as special envoy to Chad, LCB region

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that President Buhari approved the appointment of Ambassador Babagana Kingibe as his special envoy to Chad and the Lake Chad Basin Region (LCB).

It was reported that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, made this known in a statement he issued on Monday, May 31.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news

Mustapha said the appointment was in fulfillment of President Buhari’s promise to aid Chad Republic in its journey towards achieving a seamless transition back to democratic rule within 18 months as promised by General Mahamat Deby Itno.

President Buhari also approved the take-off of the National Senior Citizens Centre, with AVM M.A. Muhammad appointed as chairman and Emem Omokaro as director-general.

APC hails Buhari for appointing Mustapha Habib as new NEMA DG

In a related report, the All Progressives Congress (APC) expressed excitement over the appointment of Ahmed Mustapha Habib as the new director-general of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The appointment of Habib was announced by the presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu.

Habib, a business administration graduate from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, took over from Air Vice Marshal Muhammadu Alhaji Muhammad (rtd).

In a congratulatory letter signed by the acting national secretary of the APC, SenatorJohn James Akpanudoedehe, the ruling party thanked President Buhari for considering the new appointee worthy of the position.

Source: Legit