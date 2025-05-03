Air Peace has defended its decision to cancel or delay flights, stating that safety remains its top priority in line with air safety regulations

The airline clarified that disruptions were due to weather, technical issues, safety concerns, and other issues, and not fleet shortages

It added that it does not cancel flights for fun, highlighting that it suffers financial losses when such decisions are made

Air Peace airline stated on Saturday that it has no regrets about cancelling or delaying flights to ensure passenger safety, in line with air safety regulations.

This was shared in a statement from the airline’s Head of Corporate Communications, Ejike Ndiulo, in Lagos.

The statement followed a meeting between the airline and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), which had raised concerns about the number of complaints regarding flight disruptions.

Air Peace defends flight disruptions

While Air Peace expressed sympathy for passengers affected by cancellations and delays, the airline clarified that such disruptions were caused by safety considerations.

The airline explained that if weather conditions, technical issues, or operational standards fail to meet safety guidelines, flights will not proceed.

Air Peace further assured that it is not their policy to delay or cancel flights without just cause, stating that when they do, they suffer financial losses.

They emphasised that safety will always take precedence over convenience, comfort, speed, or profit.

Clarification on aircraft availability

Air Peace also took the opportunity to clarify that their fleet size was not the reason for the disruptions.

The airline highlighted that it has more aircraft than necessary for daily operations, and the delays or cancellations had nothing to do with fleet shortages.

On Friday, one of the airline's planes was grounded following a bird strike that damaged its engine during landing in Enugu.

This incident led to the aircraft being withdrawn from service in line with safety protocols, affecting the airline's flight operations for several routes.

Air Peace committed to safety compliance

Air Peace reassured passengers that every decision, including any delays, cancellations, or suspensions, was made with safety as the top priority.

The airline thanked the NCAA for its ongoing efforts to improve domestic operations and ensure airline compliance with international safety standards.

