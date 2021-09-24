President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, September 24, addressed world leaders at the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the United States.

Buhari spoke on the theme of the conference 'Building Resilience Through Hope – To Recover from COVID-19, Rebuild Sustainably, Respond to the Needs of the Planet, Respect the Rights of People and Revitalise the United Nations’ and other global issues..

President Muhammadu Buhari addressing world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly. Photo credit: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng hereby lists 8 key highlights from the Nigerian leaders' speech below:

1. COVID-19

The president thanked the international community for the concerted response to COVID-19. He expressed gratitude to partners and friends of Nigeria for the assistance in providing coronavirus vaccines.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He stressed that the country has made efforts to contain the virus and halt its deadly onslaught on the people.

2. Small arms and weapons

President Buhari expressed concern over the illicit trade, transfer, and circulation of small arms and light weapons.

According to him, the uncontrolled spread are having devastating humanitarian and socio-economic consequences, especially in Africa.

3. Terrorism

The Nigerian leader noted that the country will continue to work closely with UN Counter-Terrorism bodies as terrorism continues to dominate security discourse worldwide.

He noted that Boko Haram though weakened by Nigeria's defence forces, are still active and preying on soft targets.

4. Climate change

Buhari said the impact of climate change is already in Nigeria, adding that it has started manifesting in various ways such as conflicts trigger; food insecurity, drying up of lakes; loss of livelihood, and youth migration, among others.

5. Looted funds and properties

In his address, the president stated that combating illicit financial flows and ensuring the recovery, as well as the return of illicitly acquired assets, have the potential to provide resources for financing development in this era of the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

6. Corruption

He stated that corruption across national borders has a huge negative impact on the stability, peace, and economic prospects of millions, particularly in developing countries.

7. International trade

Buhari reaffirms that international trade is an engine for development and sustained economic growth, as well as the global eradication of poverty.

8. Human rights

The president said Nigeria remains unwavering in its commitment to safeguard and advance human rights.

Photos emerge as Buhari meets WTO DG, Okonjo-Iweala in New York

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Buhari met with Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organization in New York.

The photos were shared by Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president on media and publicity on his official Facebook page on Tuesday, September 20.

According to him, the meeting between the duo took place on Monday, September 20, while the Nigerian leader is in US for the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA76)

Source: Legit.ng