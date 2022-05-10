Nigeria's Professor Stanley Okolo has revealed his plans to ensure West Africa stays abreast of all health-related issues

Okolo who is the Director-General of the West African Health Organization, will be speaking at ECOWAS health ministers meeting this month

The prominent obstetrician and gynecologist is a strong advocate of using constructive disruption to achieve accelerated health improvement

FCT, Abuja - The Director-General of the West African Health Organization (WAHO), Professor Stanley Okolo has revealed his plans for COVID-19 and other diseases or pandemics that may rear their ugly head in the future.

Professor Okolo is known for his numerous innovations in the area of health improvement, particularly his effort toward ending COVID-19 and other diseases in the region.

Prof Okolo says his focus at the moment is the total eradication of dangerous diseases from West Africa. Photo credit: WAHO

Okolo who has been championing the effort toward ending numerous health challenges across West Africa will be speaking at the ECOWAS Assembly of Health Ministers (AHM) scheduled to hold in Accra, Ghana on Friday, May 13.

Following his vision for the West Africa and perhaps African healthcare system, Okolo in an opening remark at the technical meetings will again emphasize the challenges to the health systems infrastructure in the sub-region that presents the need for special meetings, focusing on health research, malaria elimination, and local production of vaccines and medicines.

He will also acknowledge the effort of the Ghana government for its generosity and hospitality.

During the event, a high-level meeting of potential vaccine manufacturers in the ECOWAS region would be discussed, even as the DG plans to work with other stakeholders towards tackling the scourge of malaria in the sub-region.

The Director-General and his team will also be having an annual meeting with all partners and stakeholders.

They will engage all financial and technical partners who are about 15 including the World Health Organization, WHO, the World Bank, USAID, GOZ, and others.

They will also be part of the Sahel Malaria Elimination (SaME) Initiative meeting where health ministers and experts from 8 Sahel countries including Mauritania and Chad will also take part in the very important meeting.

Professor Okolo as a key speaker will center his discussion on the creation of a framework for collaboration, information exchange, and how to develop a framework for vaccine producers in West Africa.

Okolo was nominated in March 2018 to head WAHO as one of Nigeria's Statutory Appointees to the Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS).

