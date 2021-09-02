The industrialization agenda of the Udom Emmanuel-led administration in Akwa Ibom state is gaining grounds by the day

The government has been investing in various sectors of the state economy and it has now moved to tissue paper production

Orders have been given for the state officials to aggressively market the products so the people can use home-grown items

Uyo - Governor Udom Emmanuel has displayed Ibom Soft Rolls, a tissue paper brand produced by the Dakkada cottage industries.

The industry is owned by the Akwa Ibom government as the state continues its industrialization drive.

Governor Emmanuel's industrialization drive is second to none in Nigeria. Photo credit: Akwa Ibom state government

A proud Governor Emmanuel displayed the products at the state executive council meeting which he presided over on Wednesday, September 2.

He, however, mandated the commissioner for trade and investment, Prince Ukpong Akpabio, to embark on a vigorous marketing campaign on the product.

Meanwhile, at the meeting, it was agreed that all events scheduled to mark Akwa Ibom 34th anniversary are to be kept at low key, besides the inauguration of the numerous projects initiated by the government of the state.

The council also received the report of a spike in the Delta variant of COVID-19 and its attendant pressure on the state.

The report was presented by the Akwa Ibom state COVID-19 management committee.

Also, following the report on the current status of the state on the pandemic, the governor directed that an increased awareness campaign be undertaken for the people of the state to submit themselves for vaccination.

The government also assured that information will be intensified on where people can take the vaccines in Uyo, the state capital, and every other place where vaccination is ongoing.

Governor Emmanuel also affirmed that the COVID-19 vaccines were safe for usage and urged the people of the state to go on and use them.

Governor Emmanuel recently announced that 1300 direct jobs and 3000 indirect employment opportunities will be available by September 2021 in Akwa Ibom state.

Governor Emmanuel made this known while inspecting the installation of production lines at a coconut refinery built by his government.

The governor said the project will also provide technology transfer from the foreign experts to Akwa Ibom people while boosting the economy in the state.

Similarly, the Akwa Ibom government has expressed satisfaction with the level of work ongoing at the car assembling/manufacturing plant located at Ikot Ukap Itam in Itu local government area of the state.

The government also expressed hope that when fully operational, the automobile plant will create more employment opportunities for the Akwa Ibom people.

The state commissioner of economic development and Ibom deep seaport, Mr. Akan Okon who led a high-powered technical team to the site recently disclosed that the facility is expected to resume operations by the end of the year 2021.

