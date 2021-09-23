Three suspected kidnappers have been arrested in connection with the abduction of over 100 students of Bethel in Kaduna

Frank Mba, the public relations officer of the Nigeria Police Force, made this known on Thursday, September 23, in Abuja

According to him, the suspects, who wore military camouflage, were paraded at the Force Headquarters

FCT, Abuja - The police have arrested three kingpins involved in the kidnap of over 100 students of Bethel Baptist school, Kaduna.

Daily Trust reports that the suspects, who dressed in military camouflage, were paraded by the Force public relations officers, Frank Mba, at the headquarters of defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), in Abuja.

Legit.ng gathered that the suspects, Adamu Bello, Isiaku Lawal and Muazu Abubakar, told newsmen that 25 of them abducted the students.

Vanguard reports that they said they carried out the operation in desperate bid to get money.

Abubakar, a 27-year-old suspect, said:

“Twenty-five of us carried out the operation. We kidnapped 136 students and I got N100,000 share from the money.”

Kaduna govt gains upper hand over bandits as more captives escape

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Kaduna state government, through its commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, has confirmed that 11 abducted persons have escaped from captivity.

It was reported that Aruwan who made this revelation in a statement on Thursday, August 12, disclosed that according to available security reports, the 11 persons escaped from kidnappers' den in Sabon Birni town of Igabi LGA.

The commissioner added that the escapees were abducted from Dumbin Rauga in the Zaria area and also along the Kaduna-Zaria highway.

He noted that coordinated security operations are dislodging the bandits, thereby creating a loophole for their victims to escape.

In a related report, Emir of Kajuru, Alhaji Alhassan Adamu was kidnapped at his residence in Kajuru's local government area of Kaduna state.

The criminals also abducted 12 other family members of the emir including women and children.

The grandson of the emir and traditional title holder of Dan Kajuru, Saidu Musa reportedly confirmed the abduction.

Kidnapped Bethel Baptist high school students freed

Also, in what would come as a thing of joy to many Nigerians, some kidnapped students in Kaduna state were released by their abductors.

This comes has bandits released 28 of the abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi, Kaduna.

The news of the students' release was disclosed by Joseph Hayab, Kaduna state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigerian (CAN).

