Breaking: Bandits kidnap Emir, 12 other family members in Kaduna

Alhaji Alhassan Adamu, the Emir of Kajuru, had been abducted by bandits who stormed his house on Sunday

According to a news report, the emir was kidnapped alongside 12 members of his family, including women and children

Meanwhile, efforts to get reaction from the Kaduna state government and the police were not successful as at the time of filing this report

Daily Trust is reporting that the Emir of Kajuru, Alhaji Alhassan Adamu has been kidnapped at his residence in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna state.

According to the news outlet, the criminals also abducted 12 other family members of the emir including women and children.

The grandson of the emir and traditional title holder of Dan Kajuru, Saidu Musa reportedly confirmed the abduction.

He said the incident happened around 12:30 am.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna state government and police are yet to comment on the latest development.

Buhari asked to protect clerics

President Muhammadu Buhari has been called upon by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to protect the lives of clerics in the country.

CAN specifically appealed to President Buhari to help in securing the release of Rev. Kayode David Popoola of Calvary Baptist Church in Kurmin Mashi, Kaduna from bandits' captivity.

The Christian body noted that Buhari must do something drastic to reverse the trend of rampant abduction of pastors before it is too late. It added that the presidency should do whatever it takes to save Nigerian pastors from being endangered species. It urged well-meaning people across the world, irrespective of religion, to seek God's face for one week to get his intervention.

Why Nigeria failed to address insecurity

Meanwhile, a data analyst and journalist, Rotimi Sankore has taken to his social media page to give reasons why Nigerian governments at all levels are failing to address the mounting insecurity in the country.

According to him, Nigeria is failing to address the problems due to:

1. Bandits and extremists have plenty of recruits

2. 100 million citizens are in extreme poverty

3. 60 million citizens are unable to read or write

4. 10 million to 13 million children are out of school

5. Unemployment is at 33%

In a related development, the British Minister for Africa, James Duddridge, has described Nigeria’s security situation as massively complex, stressing that no partnership would resolve the multiplicity of the country’s problems.

Duddridge made the comments while responding to questions from journalists attached to Nigeria's ministry of foreign affairs.

The British minister had visited his Nigerian counterpart, Geoffrey Onyeama on Tuesday, April 27 to discuss matters of interest between both countries when he was accosted by the reporters.

