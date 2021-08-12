The operations of the military and other security agencies in Kaduna are beginning to yield desired results

According to the state government, more captives continue to escape the grip of bandits in many areas

The commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said at least 11 kidnapped persons escaped on Wednesday, August 11

Kaduna - The Kaduna state government, through its commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, has confirmed that 11 abducted persons have escaped from captivity.

Aruwan who made this revelation in a statement on Thursday, August 12, disclosed that according to available security reports, the 11 persons escaped from kidnappers' den in Sabon Birni town of Igabi LGA.

The commissioner said the bandits are now in disarray because of more operations by security agencies (Photo: Governor Nasir El-Rufai)

The commissioner added that the escapees were abducted from Dumbin Rauga in the Zaria area and also along the Kaduna-Zaria highway, PM News reports.

He noted that coordinated security operations are dislodging the bandits, thereby creating a loophole for their victims to escape, Leadership also reported.

The statement read:

"Reports from security agencies have informed the Kaduna State Government that 11 hostages escaped from bandits’ camps at the outskirts of Sabon Birni town of Igabi Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

“According to the reports, ongoing security operations dislodged many of the bandits’ camps, leaving them in disarray and enabling the escape of the hostages being held there."

