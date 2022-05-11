Terrorists have killed a Catholic priest, Reverend Father Joseph Aketeh Bako, who was abducted in Kaduna, recently

The 48-year-old Bako was abducted from his residence, at Saint John’s Catholic Church in Kudenda, Kaduna when terrorists invaded the area

It was not immediately confirmed whether ransom was demanded, and paid before he was killed by the terrorists

FCT, Abuja - A Catholic Priest, Rev Fr. Joseph Aketeh Bako died in the hands of his abductors eight weeks after he was abducted, Leadership newspaper is reporting.

According to the report, the Chancellor, Catholic Archdiocese of Kaduna, Rev Fr. Christian Okewu Emanuel, disclosed this on Wednesday, May 11 in the state.

The El-Rufai-led government of Kaduna state is yet to an official statement on the incident. Photo credit: Kaduna state government

Source: Facebook

The Chancellor also disclosed that late Fr. Bako had died between Monday, April 18, and Wednesday, April 20.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Fr. Joseph (aged 48) was kidnapped from his residence, in St John Catholic Church Kudenda, where he was serving as Parish Priest, on the 8th March 2022.”

According to the Chancellor, Fr. Bako was ill before the abduction and his abductors didn’t allow him to go with his drugs.

He added:

“His own brother was killed there in his presence, and after his brother was killed his condition worsened and he died.

“We have not recovered his corpse but we have confirmed his death, people who were kidnapped together saw him die.”

He further added that the Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna, Most Rev. Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso, has communicated his deepest sympathies to Fr. Bako’s immediate family and the entire Catholic Community of St John Kudenda; and assured them of his fraternal closeness and prayers.

FG may release detained terrorists in exchange for Kaduna train hostages

Meanwhile, the federal government may be forced to release detained terrorists in exchange for the recent Kaduna train hostages.

There are 68 Nigerians currently being held hostage in the camp of the terrorists according to official sources.

The terrorists are demanding the immediate release of some of their commanders before they release the hostages.

Buhari observes Eid prayers, says FG fully conscious of train victims' plight

In a related development, President Muhammadu Buhari has said his government is fully conscious of the Kaduna train victims' plight after he observed Eid-Al-Fitri prayers at the Mambila Barracks Eid ground in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Speaking after the prayers, Buhari said the security situation in Nigeria was giving him sleepless nights, saying:

“As we celebrate Eid with joy amidst friends and family members, we’re fully conscious that many families are in a state of anxiety on account of the many captives held by terrorists against their will, including those taken away after the tragic Abuja-Kaduna train bombing.”

Source: Legit.ng