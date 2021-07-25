The recently kidnapped students of Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi, Kaduna, have been released

According to some reports, the good news was confirmed by Joseph Hayab, Kaduna state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigerian (CAN)

Joseph Hayab was reported by news outlets to have said that 28 of the students were released by the criminals

Bandits have released 28 of the abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi, Kaduna, after 20 days in captivity.

Joseph Hayab, Kaduna state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigerian (CAN), confirmed their release on Sunday.

A total of 121 students were abducted from their hostels by bandits on July 5.

Kidnapped Bethel Baptist High School students have reportedly been freed. Photo: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

Source: Legit