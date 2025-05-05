Agents loyal to Zamfara state governor, Dauda Lawal have been accused of promoting a smear campaign against the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle

The Concerned Northern Forum (CNF) said Governor Lawal's camp is doing everything possible to tarnish Matawalle’s image

According to the Northern group, the campaign against Matawalle is an attempt to divert attention from the alleged failures of Governor Lawal's administration

FCT, Abuja - The Concerned Northern Forum (CNF) has exposed the alleged smear campaign against the Minister of State for Defence.

The Northern group alleged that the smear campaign against Matawalle was orchestrated by agents loyal to Zamfara state governor, Dauda Lawal.

The forum said the alleged campaign against Matawalle was politically motivated.

CNF Secretary Abubakar Suleiman made this known in a firm rebuttal issued and made available to Legit.ng on Monday evening, May 5, 2025.

Suleiman disassociated the Forum from a press conference in Kaduna, where an alleged CNF chairman, Alhaji Aliyu Muhammad Sani, accused Matawalle of financial mismanagement.

He affirmed that CNF did not authorise the press conference and had previously warned Sani not to involve the Forum in any political vendetta.

“No meeting was held, no mandate was given. What happened was the personal decision of a few compromised individuals. They do not speak for us,”

He described the event as a “shameful charade”, sponsored with a ₦200 million bribe to stage a fake attack against Matawalle using the CNF name.

According to Suleiman, the bribe originated from individuals linked to Governor Lawal.

He alleged that it was a deliberate attempt to damage Matawalle’s image and divert attention from the alleged failures of Governor Lawal’s administration.

“Governor Dauda Lawal and his people have tried everything possible to tarnish Matawalle’s image. This time, they bribed a handful of desperate individuals with ₦200 million to hijack our platform and stage a scripted attack. We disown that charade in its entirety,”

The CNF warned that it will pursue legal action to protect its reputation unless the false claims are retracted and a public apology is issued.

Northern groups commend Matawalle

Recall that the Coalition of Northern Civil Society Organizations praised NSA Nuhu Ribadu and Matawalle for their efforts against bandits and other criminals.

The groups also commended President Tinubu's commitment to restoring peace in Northern Nigeria.

The coalition cited strategic appointments and effective leadership, such as the elimination of terrorist leader Mai Hijabi, as key factors in the progress.

Group applauds Tinubu, Matawalle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Patriots for Peace and Social Development commended the military's intensified operations in the northwest, particularly in Sokoto state.

The civil society group highlighted the neutralisation of several notorious bandits across multiple states and urged national unity in supporting the military's efforts.

The group criticised Zamfara's PDP for allegedly politicising national security and expressed confidence that ongoing efforts would dismantle bandit networks.

