Tensions were high in Adamawa state on Monday, April 28, as students of Adamawa State Polytechnic, Yola, took to the streets to protest the prolonged power outage in the institution

The protest, which started peacefully within the campus, quickly spilled into surrounding streets as students, chanting “we want electricity,” demanded urgent action from the school's management and government authorities

Chaos erupted when some protesters clashed with some passersby, forcing police operatives to intervene and restore order

Yola, Adamawa state - The inadequate electricity and water supplies in schools in Adamawa state have become issues of major concern.

On Monday, April 28, students of the Adamawa State Polytechnic Yola (main campus) protested the lack of electricity and water supply in the school.

Protesting Adamawa Polytechnic students block school gates.

According to the protesting students, they have been in this situation for one week. The students subsequently locked up all school gates and prevented movements within and outside the campus.

Adamawa polytechnic students decry situation

Speaking to Legit.ng's Adamawa correspondent, some students expressed their displeasure over the lack of electricity in the school.

A student said:

"This is the third time this has happened in three months; we have suffered enough staying in the school without light and water. The light supplies water, we struggle to even cook food, and yet we still attend lectures. This is unfair to us."

Another student lamented:

"I can't cope without light due to my health condition and the hotness of the weather in Yola is something else. The school administration is not helping us, we have spoken to them but they refused to take action and that is the reason why we decided to protest."

In the same vein, another student added:

"We need urgent action to be taken and we plead with the government to help us, because as students, we find it very hard to navigate through our studies without light and water. These two are very essential in life."

Adamawa protest: Security intervention

Meanwhile, men of the Adamawa state police command visited the scene of the protest.

Upon their arrival, Legit.ng gathered that they spoke to the students to calm down and avoid the escalation of the situation. However, some students proved stubborn and that led security agents to fire gunshots into the air to disperse them.

Adamawa protest: Management closes school

On its part, the school's management released a press statement regarding the students' protest stating that, due to the situation, the school has been closed for one week, with effect from Monday, April 28.

The school said this is to enable it to start the process of the restoration of power. Students were asked to vacate the school hostels and premises with immediate effect.

