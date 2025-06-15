A beautiful Nigerian lady who had always prayed for a UK visa finally got approval to relocate abroad

The lady narrated how that singular visa transformed her life as she prayed for everyone looking forward to relocating abroad

Many Nigerian TikTokers who wanted the same thing thronged her comment section to celebrate with her

A Nigerian lady who had been hoping to relocate abroad for a better opportunity finally got her desire.

The lady showed people the day her passport arrived with her UK visa stamped on it.

The lady says her visa approval was a blessing that changed her life. Photo source: @goodnessantia

Nigerian gets UK visa

She mentioned that she had always prayed at night for such a blessing. Her life turned around the moment she got a message that her visa had been approved.

The lady (@goodnessantia) was all smiles as she prepared for her relocation to the UK. The Nigerian packed as many bags as possible.

Her loved ones followed her to the airport to bid her a final farewell. She also recorded she was on the plane.

The lady says she prayed before her approval came. Photo source: @goodnessantia

Lady's first experience in UK

The lady mentioned that the cold was the first thing that welcomed her when she arrived in the UK. She shivered at the tail end of her video

She captioned her post:

"It all starts with a whisper of hope… The prayers, the long nights, the waiting - and then, that one email 'Visa Approved.' In that moment, everything changes.

"Your dreams are no longer just dreams - they’re plans. The skies are calling, and you’re finally ready to answer. To explore, to grow, to become everything you’ve ever imagined.

"From photographs to reality, from wishing to doing Congratulations."

Watch her video below:

Dollar said:

"Am writing this with a lot of faith mine will be approved this coming June."

nkemdirim122 said:

"God please as you're doing for others, please do my own for me too. Let my own be approved."

stephee said:

"Been seeing this kinda videos on my fyp, God I really don’t know how you will do it oo but I strongly believe am traveling out soon."

Julie Mumba said:

"As I I'm still waiting for my USA Visa to be approved, I won't stop saying congratulations to others."

Bby miracle said:

"Me hoping to travel soon but I don’t have any relations there to carry me but I strongly believe I will travel soon."

ThriftwithLucia Benin city said:

"I had been seeing visa approved since today, it's very clear that I'm next in line, Amen."

didee said:

"Congratulations I pray mine will be approved too in Jesus name amen."

minetteva said:

"Congratulations to you dear i TAP from your blessings in JESUS NAME, congratulations to me in advance too soon will be me in GOD NAME."

Lady's US visa approved

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, Oluwaseyi Jesuton, encouraged many after she shared her testimony from Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge.

She shared how her visa got approved two days after she joined the “dress like your miracle” segment of the popular prayer meeting. The lady got a US visa after she prayed about it.

Source: Legit.ng