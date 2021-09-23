Governor El-Rufai's comment on anti-open grazing laws in the south has attracted a strong reaction from his colleague in Ondo, Akeredolu

The Ondo state governor said El-Rufai's statement that anti-open grazing laws are not realistic was mischievous

Governor Akeredolu went ahead to accuse the Kaduna governor of plotting to externalise banditry

Akure, Ondo state - Rotimi Akeredolu, the governor of Ondo state, has slammed his Kaduna state's counterpart, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, over the latter’s comment on anti-open grazing law.

The Punch reported that Governor El-Rufai had described the anti-open grazing laws being signed by some of the southern governors as unrealistic.

The Ondo state government berates the Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai for saying the anti-open grazing laws are unrealistic. Photo credit: Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi, Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

However, Governor Akeredolu in a statement issued by the state commissioner for information, Donald Ojogo, said such a statement should not have come from a leader, the newspaper stated.

The Ondo state governor reiterated that the anti-open grazing law, especially in his state, had come to stay.

Governor Akeredolu who belongs to the same party as El-Rufail, the All Progressives Congress (APC), accused the Kaduna governor of struggling hard to export banditry to the southern region under an expressed opinion that is laced with mischief.

He said Governor El-Rufai's comment "merely seeks to encourage anarchy under the guise of resentment of a law by affected stakeholders.”

The Nation reported that Governor Akeredolu said going by the comment, El-Rufai was plotting to externalise banditry.

The newspaper stated that Governor El-Rufai had accused southern governors of politicising farmer-herder clashes with the enactment of anti-open grazing laws.

Anti-open grazing policy cannot be sustained - Nasarawa governor

Meanwhile, the Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule, has also faulted the anti-open grazing policy adopted by some state governments in the country.

The governor, who spoke on Monday, September 20, during an interview on Channels TV, believed the policy was not working.

Governor Sule said all the northern governors have decided that since the policy is not in sync with modern ways, it cannot be sustained. He further claimed that the ban had not worked in the states that introduced anti-open grazing law.

Miyetti Allah talks tough as Governor Akeredolu signs anti-open grazing law

In a related development, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has kicked against the signing of the anti-open grazing law in Ondo state.

Legit.ng reported that Governor Akeredolu, the state governor, on Tuesday, August 31, signed the anti-open grazing bill into law. The governor said the move is in line with the resolution of the southern governors that all states in the region should make a law prohibiting open grazing before September 1.

However, speaking on Arise Television on Thursday, September 2, Usman Baba-Ngelzerma, MACBAN secretary-general, said Akeredolu should learn from the situation in Benue state.

