Breaking: NJC Retires 10 Judges, Reason, Full List Emerge
Nigeria

Breaking: NJC Retires 10 Judges, Reason, Full List Emerge

by  Bada Yusuf
3 min read
  • The Imo State Judiciary has experienced a major shakeup as the NJC compulsorily retired ten judges from the state
  • According to the commission, nine of the judges were retired over the allegation of age falsification, while the other one was retired for allowing himself to be sworn in as chief judge
  • The NJC investigative report indicated that the state's acting Chief Judge allowed himself to be sworn in when he was the fourth in the hierarchy

The National Judicial Commission (NJC) has approved ten judges in the Imo State Judiciary for compulsory retirement. This was disclosed in a statement released by the council on Thursday night, June 26.

According to the statement, nine out of ten of the affected judges have falsified their dates of birth with the aim of continuing their stays in office. Also, the commission okayed the retirement of Justice T. N. Nzeukwu.

The NJC has sent 10 judges from the Imo State High Court and Customary Court of Appeal to compulsory retirement over age falsification, violation of the constitution.
NJC retires 10 judges from Imo state
Source: Twitter

Judge in fourth position emerges Imo Chief Judge

Justice Nzeukwu reportedly allowed himself to be sworn in as the acting Chief Judge of the Imo State High Court, when he was the fourth in the hierarchy in the list of judges in the Imo State Judiciary.

The NJC explained that the action of Justice Nzeukwu contravened Section 271 (4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended. The nine other affected judges included five High Court judges and four Customary Court of Appeal judges.

Below is the list of the affected judges:

S/NNames of JudgesCourt
1Justice T. N. NzeukwuActing Chief Judge of the Imo High Court
2Justice M. E. NwagbosoHigh Court
3Justice B. C. IhekaHigh Court
4Justice K. A. Leaweanya High Court
5Justice Okereke Chinyere NgoziHigh Court
6Justice Innocent Chidi IbeawuchiHigh Court
7Justice Tennyson NzeCustomary Court of Appeal
8Justice Ofoha UchennaCustomary Court of Appeal
9Justice Everyman EleanyaCustomary Court of Appeal
10Justice Rosemond IbeCustomary Court of Appeal

Why NJC retired 10 Imo judges

The council then reiterated its call on Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State to immediately swear in the most senior judge in the state as the acting Chief Judge. The NJC's decision followed the report of its age falsification investigative committee against 18 of the judges and queries issued to two of the judges.

Also, similar allegations against three judges of the Imo State High Court were dismissed by the NJC because the investigation did not find any discrepancy in their date of birth.

The NJC is the body responsible for the recommendation of judges to both the states and the federal government. It regulates the appointment, promotion and salaries of judges across the country.

The NJC has retired 10 judges from the Imo State Judiciary over age falsification and violation of the constitution.
NJC retires 10 judges in Imo over age falsification
Source: Twitter

