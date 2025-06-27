The Imo State Judiciary has experienced a major shakeup as the NJC compulsorily retired ten judges from the state

According to the commission, nine of the judges were retired over the allegation of age falsification, while the other one was retired for allowing himself to be sworn in as chief judge

The NJC investigative report indicated that the state's acting Chief Judge allowed himself to be sworn in when he was the fourth in the hierarchy

The National Judicial Commission (NJC) has approved ten judges in the Imo State Judiciary for compulsory retirement. This was disclosed in a statement released by the council on Thursday night, June 26.

According to the statement, nine out of ten of the affected judges have falsified their dates of birth with the aim of continuing their stays in office. Also, the commission okayed the retirement of Justice T. N. Nzeukwu.

Judge in fourth position emerges Imo Chief Judge

Justice Nzeukwu reportedly allowed himself to be sworn in as the acting Chief Judge of the Imo State High Court, when he was the fourth in the hierarchy in the list of judges in the Imo State Judiciary.

The NJC explained that the action of Justice Nzeukwu contravened Section 271 (4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended. The nine other affected judges included five High Court judges and four Customary Court of Appeal judges.

Below is the list of the affected judges:

S/N Names of Judges Court 1 Justice T. N. Nzeukwu Acting Chief Judge of the Imo High Court 2 Justice M. E. Nwagboso High Court 3 Justice B. C. Iheka High Court 4 Justice K. A. Leaweanya High Court 5 Justice Okereke Chinyere Ngozi High Court 6 Justice Innocent Chidi Ibeawuchi High Court 7 Justice Tennyson Nze Customary Court of Appeal 8 Justice Ofoha Uchenna Customary Court of Appeal 9 Justice Everyman Eleanya Customary Court of Appeal 10 Justice Rosemond Ibe Customary Court of Appeal

Why NJC retired 10 Imo judges

The council then reiterated its call on Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State to immediately swear in the most senior judge in the state as the acting Chief Judge. The NJC's decision followed the report of its age falsification investigative committee against 18 of the judges and queries issued to two of the judges.

Also, similar allegations against three judges of the Imo State High Court were dismissed by the NJC because the investigation did not find any discrepancy in their date of birth.

The NJC is the body responsible for the recommendation of judges to both the states and the federal government. It regulates the appointment, promotion and salaries of judges across the country.

