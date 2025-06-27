A Nigerian lady has sent a message to her man's side chick, who will be spending the weekend with him.

In a Facebook post, she highlighted some meals the side chick should cook, and advised her to keep her personal effects away.

Her Facebook post read:

If you're the one visiting our man this weekend, please cook beef stew with fresh curry leaves, put mine inside takeaway my love, I'd love a spicy okra soup too, if you're not too tired, i love your coconut rice, please make some that I'd take home, please clean up after you, keep your personal effects away so I don't use your sleep wear to clean my shoes and toothbrush to brush my hair.

Your ringlight can stay , I'm a content creator also, it would come in handy, love you sis. 😍

Lady's instructions to side chick elicit reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

Oriaku Utchay said:

"Na Your man I dey envy.

"Abobi go chop Egusi still chop bitterleaf soup💀.

"Is your bitterleaf that bitter? maybe that's why you're coming after💀💀."

Musinert Sabr Musinert said:

"And wash and iron the bed spread especially the blue one and the white one, keep them in the wardrobe 😩😃.

"Don't add too much pepper to the stew."

Emma No Weh said:

"Dear girlfriend, since you are not around, one of my side chick will be coming to spend the weekend with me. What should she prepare so incase u come u can warm and eat.

"Make I carry like this send give my babe."

Mhiz Gift Ndubuisi said:

"This is exactly what I did few weeks ago 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 I used the towel to clean my shoes, the brush to apply gel on my hair, ate very delicious vegetable soup 😜😜😜😜😜."

Chime Chioma said:

"You see that spicy okra and beef stew with curry leaves.

"Odi important😌."

Adaoma Pearl said:

"Nobody should use anything to mark territory o,I will use your lipgloss if you keep it anyhow."

