The Olowu of Kuta, His Royal Majesty Oba Dr. Hammed Adekunle Makama Oyelude, Tegbosun III, has sent message to Yoruba Obas who are not ready to abide by the dictates of their office

Oba Oyelude said Yoruba Obas who are not ready to live by the rules by the oath of office, culture and traditional of the land should step down

The traditional ruler stated while reacting to Justice Phillips Akinside of the Ogun State High Court’s recent statement

Osun state - The Olowu of Kuta, His Royal Majesty Oba Dr. Hammed Adekunle Makama Oyelude, Tegbosun III, has called on Yoruba traditional to honour the oaths of office.

Oba Oyelude urged Yoruba monarchs to remain committed to upholding the customs and traditions of their forebears.

The monarch said the core responsibility of an Oba is to be the custodian of culture and tradition, not to abandon it in favour of personal or religious preferences.

Oba Oyelude stated this following Justice Phillips Akinside of the Ogun State High Court’s recent statement.

Justive Akinside declared that any traditional ruler who voluntarily ascends the throne through cultural processes must accept the accompanying rites and customs, including burial traditions, even after death.

"The Obas have no right or legal right to change the tradition they have voluntarily come into."

The judge explained that the same customs that guide the selection, nomination, and installation of an Oba should equally apply to their burial.

Justice Akinside argued that accepting the role of an Oba is a voluntary act, and by doing so, the individual implicitly agrees to uphold and be governed by the associated traditions, including burial rituals.

He likened rejecting those customs later to attempting to “change the goalpost in the middle of the match.”

The traditional ruler said the judge’s position aligns with his long-standing view that Yoruba monarchs must operate within the framework of the cultural institution they represent.

"Obas who are not ready to abide by the dictates of their office should respectfully step down, rather than desecrate the institution with careless remarks or actions."

The Olowu further noted that no Oba in Yorubaland is crowned in a mosque or church, but through traditional rites.

Oba Oyelude urged Yoruba traditional rulers to refrain from actions or utterances that could undermine the sacredness of the Obaship institution, stressing that upholding culture and tradition is not optional, but a solemn duty tied to their office.

"There's a ductum is law, which says, 'Violenti non fit injuria, ' which simply translates to the fact that you cannot complain once the details of what you're subscribing to have been spelt to you beforehand.

Olowu tells Alaafin, Ooni to emulate 2 northern monarchs

Recall that Oba Oyelude sent an important message to Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, and Ooni of Ife, HIM Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

Oba Oyelude urged the Alaafin and Ooni to embrace each other for the development of Yorubaland.

The traditional ruler advised the two Yoruba first-class monarchs to emulate the Sultan of Sokoto, Shehu Of Bornu's cordial relationship.

