The governor of Niger state, Mohammed Bago, has ordered the immediate closure of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai, due to security concerns.

This is contained in a statement released by the Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Usman, on Wednesday in Minna.

The Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Bago, has ordered the immediate closure of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai, due to security concerns.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the closure order was issued following the killing of a student on Monday, June 23.

Usman said the decision followed recent security breaches and the tragic loss of life within the university community.

He stressed that the safety of all citizens, particularly students, remains a top priority for the government.

“We are deeply saddened by recent incidents. The government is taking proactive steps to swiftly address the situation,” Usman said.

Usman urged members of the university community to stay calm, remain vigilant, and cooperate with security agencies during this period.

He noted that government efforts were underway to restore order and ensure the peace and safety of all.

The SSG assured that the perpetrators of the security breaches would be identified and prosecuted accordingly.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to upholding the law and protecting lives and property across the state.

Usman appealed for calm and patience, adding that further updates would be provided as the situation evolved.

